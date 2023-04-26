BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Members of Bishopville City Council held a called meeting Tuesday to select a construction company to “move forward with the renovations and rehabbing” of the old historic depot downtown at the corner of Main and Cedar Lane.
City Administrator Gregg McCutchen said council voted to accept Gilbert Construction’s bid of $957,875 to do the work, which is expected to begin in the next 30 days and be finished by December.
Last year, it was announced that Bishopville City Council, Lee County Council, The LINK and the county’s legislative delegation secured $900,000 to revitalize downtown Bishopville’s old railroad depot and rail line property.
“The city also appropriated about $134,000 out of our Main Street budget because the two grants we had were not going to be enough to take care of everything by the time we get through with engineering costs and all that,” McCutchen said.
On March 23, around half a dozen construction firms’ representatives attended a pre-bid meeting and tour of the depot where their questions were answered by a representative with The Boudreaux Group, the architect firm the city chose for the project. Plans are to turn the depot into “an open space market,” Councilman Wayne Hancock said. The depot will also have office space and will be available for private parties, festivals and other events.
And there’s much more going on downtown, McCutchen said. The old barbershop, located on South Main Street beside the Opera House, was torn down last week. “Greater Bishopville Inc. is tearing it down and they’re going to turn around and deed it to the city,” he said. “We have a contractor who is getting ready to put in pavers where we tore down the old Rooks’ building on North Main. From there, he will move to the old barbershop and put in pavers there, as well.”
In addition, ditches around town are still being cleaned out to aid with storm water drainage. “We’ve got a lot of balls in the air right now,” McCutchen said. “A lot has come together and a lot is still going on. We’re excited about all that’s happening and how the pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together.”