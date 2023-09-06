Last week when Fox News hosted the first Republican Primary debate, the social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, presented at the same time, a pre-recorded interview Tucker Carlson had with candidate Donald Trump.
It was a business opportunity for X because Mr. Trump had decided not to attend the Republican debate. It was a way to boost X’s sagging ratings among social media users. It was a rehash of the same stuff CNN allowed Mr. Trump to talk about on his Town Hall they had back on May 10, 2023. It was stale and redundant but today’s broadcasters are desperate for controversial content that will attract viewers in an effort to improve their bottom line.
Media trackers report the debate claimed a rating of about 10 million viewers. The exact number for the Carlson-Trump broadcast is not clear; however, one tracking outlet says X claims upwards of nearly 10 times that many visits to its website on the night of the broadcast.
I watched the interview the next day with intense curiosity because I wanted to hear what the former president had to say about his platform for moving the country forward this time around.
And like many people, I was disappointed but not surprised to watch these two gentlemen use 46 minutes rehashing the same false narrative about the 2020 election. It has been proven time after time that the election was not stolen, so Mr. Trump has now changed the narrative to say that it was rigged. That small change in wording allows him to never have to say he was wrong. What a clever man.
Mr. Carlson didn’t ask Mr. Trump about the usual talking points one would expect of a presidential candidate. There were no questions about climate change; nothing about rising price inflation; nothing about the high cost of gasoline and diesel; nothing about the lack of jobs and high unemployment; nothing about the severe housing shortage; noting about the rising crime rate; nothing about the rise in mass shootings and other gun violence; nothing about the rising mental health crisis that’s affecting our young people; nothing about the trade deficit; nothing about the rising budget deficit or any of the things that affects the budgets and pocket books of ordinary people working class people.
A recent economic study shows that 68% of working class people are living from paycheck to paycheck. That is a staggering statistic in a country with over 350 million people and a $21 trillion economy. Who is all that wealth going to? But neither Mr. Tucker nor the 2024 front runner thought it was important to talk about that.
Instead, Mr. Carlson was like a schoolboy…..edging the former president on to make him say outlandish things about other people. He knew how to push all the right buttons to make him lambaste his critics.
Mr. Trump spoke briefly about the multiple criminal indictments he faces. He calls the indictments fraudulent attempts by bad people to persecute him. He glorifies the January 6th insurrection which he instigated, encouraged and willfully condoned that resulted in the death of six people, including five law enforcement officials, plus caused million of dollars in damage to the U.S. Capitol and caused the entire U.S. Congress to flee and go into emergency lockdown.
He didn’t talk about his implied threats to the Governor and Secretary of State of Georgia, while asking them to overturn the results of the presidential election in that state. He didn’t mention that he asked the Georgia Secretary of State to “find me 11,000 thousand (fraudulent) votes…..” He tried to minimize and justify these criminal actions by saying that he was simply questioning and contesting the results of an election that was rigged, according to Mr. Trump.
Time after time Mr. Trump used the occasion to further lambaste and malign the people who didn’t support his policies when he was president…..people at the FBI…..people at the CIA…..Mr. McConnell, the then Senate Majority Leader…..the Democrats…..the so-called RINOs…..Mr. Pence…..crooked Hilary…”Ada” Hutchinson……Ron Desantimonious….and so on and so on.
Mr. Trump didn’t hesitate to lambaste and malign President Joe Biden. “……Crooked Joe Biden is so bad. He’s the worst president in the history of our country. I don’t think he’s going to make it to the gate, but you never know. But he’s a corrupt person. So corrupt that I took the name off Hillary. I don’t do two people at one time. I took the Crooked Hillary and I made it, I retired the name. That was a good day for her. I bet she was very happy, and I used it for Joe, because it’s Crooked Joe. But Joe is really--Well, I think he’s worse mentally than he is physically.”
This is what Mr. Trump had to say about former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie:
“Why do you call him Ada? You know, I could tell you, but I don’t want to get myself in a little trouble. But he’s weak and pathetic and I never understood the guy. I never knew him. He was the governor of Arkansas. How does this guy get elected Governor of Arkansas? But he’s nasty always, and has been.”
“A guy like Chris Christie, a guy left with a 8%, think of it, 8% approval rating in New Jersey. Now he’s running for president? And he runs solely on the basis, ‘Oh, let’s get Trump.’ He’s like a savage maniac. He’s like a lunatic. And that’s all he talks about. His poll numbers are very, very low.”
Here are the last two questions Mr. Carlson asked Mr. Trump.
Tucker Carlson: Last question. If you’re elected president again, what’s your number one priority? When you ran last time you said, “I will build a wall.” This time, your bottom line, top promise to the country.
Donald Trump: You can do numerous things at the same time. But let’s say, number one is border and taking hundreds of thousands of criminals that have been allowed into our country, and getting them out and bringing them back to their country, Guatemala.
Last month we had 149 countries represented. Think of it. We had 149 countries represented, Tucker, from places that many people never even heard of, coming into our country. They’re coming in from mental institutions, and they’re coming in from prisons. They’re emptying out their prisons all over South America. They’re emptying out their mental institutions. Terrorists are pouring into our country. We have no idea.
I had the strongest border in the history of our country, and I built almost 500 miles of wall. They like to say, “Oh, was it less?” No, I built 500 miles. The first thing I would do would be, I would seal up the border good and tight, except for people that want to come in legally.
Tucker Carlson: Do you think we’re moving towards civil war?
Donald Trump: There’s tremendous passion and there’s tremendous love. January 6th was a very interesting day because, they don’t report it properly, I believe it was the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken before. You know some of the crowds I’ve spoken before, like July 4th on the mall. I think they had a million people there. But I think that the biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken before was on January 6th.
People that were in that crowd, a very, very small group of people, and we said, “Patriotically and peacefully. Peacefully and patriotically.” Nobody ever says that, “Go peacefully and patriotically.” But people that were in that crowd that day, a very small group of people went down there. Then there are a lot of scenarios that we can talk about, but people in that crowd said it was the most beautiful day they’ve ever experienced. There was love in that crowd. There was love and unity. I have never seen such spirit, and such passion, and such love, and I’ve also never seen, simultaneously and from the same people, such hatred of what they’ve done to our country.
Tucker Carlson: So do you think it’s possible that there’s open conflict? We seem to be moving towards something.
Donald Trump: I don’t know. I don’t know because I don’t know what it… I can say this, there’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen. There’s a level of hatred that I’ve never seen, and that’s probably a bad combination.
Tucker Carlson: Donald Trump, thank you.
Donald Trump: Thank you.
Tucker Carlson: That is a bad combination, by the way.
Donald Trump: Bad combination. Thank you.
Mr. Trump came off as a disgruntled sore loser. He’s the same self-serving, name-calling, I can do no-wrong, Mr. Trump we heard from in 2016. Nothing has changed. All the millions of people who don’t support him are “bad people,” according to Mr. Trump.
It was a deliberate and contrived redundant broadcast just like the so-called Republican Town Hall CNN had with Mr. Trump in May 2023. Neither broadcast outlet seemed interested in providing the public with the candidate’s platform for moving the country forward. Their endgame was about using his notoriety and the false and exaggerated hyperbole he brings to the table in an attempt to improve their bottom lines.
It’s all just for entertainment purposes…..the chance to attract a lot of viewers. Nothing else. A lot of sound and old fury signifying nothing.