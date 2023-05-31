Christmas was a very important event in the lives of us country boys.
Around the first week of December we would search the woods for the prettiest cedar tree. It had to be just the right size for our living room. This was an exciting time of the year for all families searching for that special tree.
Folks from Bishopville would come out searching for their own tree. We didn’t care, for there were many to pick from. It was just part of the Christmas spirit.
Once we selected the perfect one, we stood the tree in a bucket full of Lucknow sand and kept it wet so the leaves wouldn’t dry out. We didn’t have electric power at Lucknow so there weren’t any lights on our tree. We decorated with strings of popcorn dyed different colors with cutouts hanging on its limbs.
Never did a day go by we kids didn’t check the tree for presents. Mother would usually wait until the last couple of days to put them under the tree. Later we discovered she hid them in the closet. It was “by accident” and our searching that we realized
her secret.
The first priority on her list was buying us new clothes for school and church. Our older pants and shirts became our work garments. She made sure other, poorer family and friends also had Christmas gifts.
To us boys, we always felt that Christmas day was far off. The time seemed to just stand still.
When Christmas day finally came, we were reminded it was a celebration for the birth of baby Jesus and Santa brought gifts in honor of His birth. Christmas day was gifts, kitchen full of food and other activities. Even our animals received special treats.
Just the way it was for us country folks.