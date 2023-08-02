BISHOPVILLE — Police responded to a break-in at the Dennis Community Center on West Cedar Lane on Thursday, July 20. According the Bishopville Police Department’s incident report, an unknown person or persons entered the building by breaking out a window in one of the doors then stole several items, including two 5-gallon buckets of paint that had been donated to the Center for repairs and a carpenter’s ladder.
Will Pellman, chairman of the Dennis Community Development Corp. (DCDC) of Lee County Board of Directors, is asking for the public’s help in locating the paint and the person or persons who broke into the Center.
“There’s no ready market for paint other than to take it to one of the out-of-town auctions or to a pawn shop,” Pellman said. “There were several eyewitnesses who gave a description of the man who entered the building, as well as a description of the vehicle that was involved. We were able to get the ladder back so we believe the paint might still be in Bishopville, too. I want to appeal to the public and perhaps the thieves will return the paint as well.”
The DCDC is the caretaker organization for historic Dennis High School, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The landmark school building at 410 W. Cedar Lane in Bishopville serves as the Dennis Community Center, which is used for social and cultural events in Bishopville and Lee County.
“The center historically has been a place where the story of the African-American experience and heritage in Bishopville and Lee County is often told through current cultural events and activities,” Pellman said. “We are in urgent need of donations and volunteers to help make repairs at the building. It is sad and unfortunate that individuals from this community will act with malice to tear down what generations of people from Bishopville and Lee County have worked so hard to build and maintain for the community for so long.”