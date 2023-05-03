BISHOPVILLE — There’s a new dentist in town, thanks to two local eye doctors!
Dr. Haneen Anbarserri, DMD, (and you can just call her “Dr. A”) is now seeing patients in her office, Bishopville Dental, located at 734 West Church Street. Last May, optometrists Dr. David Andrews and Dr. Jason Lee with Lee County Eye Associates purchased the old dentist’s office, formerly owned by Lynwood Bramlett, who operated there until 2011. The office had been closed since then.
Andrews said both he and Dr. Lee wanted to see a dentist who would serve adults come to Bishopville. The only other dental provider in town is a pediatric dentist affiliated with CareSouth.
“I love this little town and have been seeing eye patients here since 1987,” Andrews said. “Jason and I talked and decided buying the office and getting a dentist in there is something we both want to do because we both consider Bishopville a second home.”
They enlisted the help of Gracie Bertrand, a workforce coordinator with the South Carolina Office of Rural Health, to market the dental office and practice. The strategy paid off.
Anbarserri, who earned a degree in biological sciences from Wellesley College in Massachusetts, and a Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) from Rutgers School of Dental Medicine in New Jersey, was working at a correctional facility in Rembert, providing general dental services to inmates, when, on a whim, she googled “Jobs near me.”
“Not many popped up but the one that did definitely caught my eye,” she says. “It was an ad for a start-up practice. I thought, well, that’s odd, the jobs advertised usually want an associate coming in to an already running facility.”
But she decided to check it out, getting in touch with Bertrand, who connected her with Dr. Andrews. “Bishopville wasn’t that far from the prison where I work—about a 30 minute drive so I decided to see what it was all about,” Anbarserri, who just turned 30 years old, said. “They said the practice had to be a start-up and that was fine by me.”
When she saw the office for the first time, it may have been close to love at first sight. “When I walked in, I thought, this is actually in pretty good shape,” Anbarserri recalls thinking. “I’ve always wanted to start my own dental practice but I didn’t know how because it’s very expensive, but this gives me the opportunity to do it at a much lower cost. It’s a great opportunity for a young dentist like me.”
Born and raised in Saudi Arabia, Anbarserri moved with her family to New Jersey when she was 17. An interesting side note: While at Wellesley, Anbarserri played collegiate golf. When she graduated, Anbarserri joined the Saudi National Golf Team and continues to play in tournaments around the world.
“After I graduated from Rutgers, I actually moved to South Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, for golf,” she said. She also got a job as an associate dentist in a corporate practice there, providing dental care to the local community as well as visitors to the Grand Strand.
An aesthetic and general dentist with three years of clinical experience, “Dr. A” said she is committed to providing individualized care to meet the needs and desires of her patients. “While my goal is to always strive for healthy smiles, my first objective when I meet a new patient is to find out what they want from dentistry,” she says. “By understanding what a patient desires, I’m able to build a unique approach and deliver individualized care. My philosophy of care stems from, one, a foundation of a life-time strategy for a healthy mouth, and, two, an aesthetic approach for a natural and healthy look.”
Anbarserri officially opened her office at the end of December and because she still works at the prison, sees patients in Bishopville on the weekend. “I can also see patients throughout the week in the evening by appointment,” she said. To make an appointment, you can call 803-484-7071 and leave a message. Someone will get back to you.
While she doesn’t take private insurance, Anbarserri does accept Medicaid. “My goal is to practice dentistry properly and make it as affordable as possible,” she said. “With insurance, they start to influence your decisions and patients’ decisions. The procedures we offer are very reasonably priced. For example, take teeth whitening. I know of no insurance that pays for it so I market that and offer a better price than any other dental practice. I offer it for $295 while at other dental practices, it’s $400, $500 or $600…We offer general and cosmetic dental services, including cleanings, extractions and implants.”
An active member of the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Anbarserri also has received advanced training in Botox.
On Saturday, April 22, representatives from the city and county held a ribbon cutting at the dental office and officially welcomed Anbarserri to town. Lee County Councilman Travis Windham said the community is fortunate to now have a dentist who will accept adult patients. “The other dental practice is for pediatrics only,” he said. “Also, Dr. Anbarserri offers the convenience of weekend appointments for folks who work. Those are two big pluses for our community. She’s already seeing people from Hartsville and Sumter, too, because she’s open on Saturdays; people will make the commute for that.”
Bishopville Mayor Grady Brown said he and members of city council are “glad she is here. I would say to all Lee Countians who have wanted a dentist locally, we now have one. As citizens of Bishopville and Lee County, let’s support her and help her build a business here in our community.”
Dr. Andrews said finding Anbarserri was a gift. “We were very, very fortunate to find her,” he said. “Many thanks to Grace (Bertrand) who told us, ‘Do you know how lucky you are to find her and get her to come to Bishopville? Corporations are looking for dentists and can’t find them, much less a small, rural community. You better grab her while you can.’ And that’s what we did and we’re delighted she’s here. So, not only did Gracie find us a dentist, she found us one with an amazing resume, one who could work anywhere in the country. Bishopville has been without a dentist who would see adults for 10 years and we are just delighted that Dr. Anbarserri chose to come here.”
Andrews said while Anbarserri is young, she has already gained a great deal of dental experience through her work at the minimum security prison. “I know what it’s like when you’re working with a population that has limited healthcare, dental care, eye care,” he said. “You see more in three years than you do in decades of private practice. Dr. Anbarserri’s work at the prison has given her much more exposure than a dentist in private practice.”
When the ribbon was cut, Anbarserri said she is “very excited to be serving the community of Bishopville and the surrounding areas. This is my new home!”