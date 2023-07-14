Thanks to the funding from the Lutz Foundation, we have altered over 300 cats and dogs since February 1st through our year-round low-cost spay and neuter program. Please call or text our hotline at 803-250-6226 to schedule an appointment to have your pet altered.
The Lutz Foundation has lent their support to our lab program, enabling our facility to run basic blood work, fecal tests, pregnancy tests, and other various medical procedures. This innovation will not only increase our efficiency and effectiveness but will also lower costs for the county. This lab was made possible entirely by the Lutz Foundation.
Once a month, PETSInc brings their Mobile Vet Clinic to our shelter to serve the residents of Chester County. Their mobile vet unit offers vaccines and low-cost veterinary services, such as heartworm and FIV/FeLV tests, microchips, and both heartworm and flea/tick prevention. Please visit our Facebook page to stay up to date on the clinic schedule.
Our community outreach program, Chester C.A.R.E.S. (Community Animal Resource Effort and Support), provides resources for our community if they are in need. Our pet food pantry offers cat and dog food to Chester County residents once a month if they are struggling to feed their pets. This resource is a lifeline for many residents who could otherwise not afford to keep their animals. Our pantry is always in need of donations, as our supplies are limited and often deplete very quickly. Chester C.A.R.E.S. also provides dog houses, tethers, and other resources to our community to keep pets safe and their families compliant with county ordinances.