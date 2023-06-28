History is an account of what has happened, especially in the life of a people, country, etc. (Webster). History is the cruel, dark, ugly fact that slavery is a part of the story of the United States of America.
History is Juneteenth being established on June 19, 1865, when Gen. Granger with Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the slaves there were free two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation became official on January 1, 1863.
History is I was required to take American History at my S.C. high school, but I did not hear about Juneteenth until I moved to Georgia as an adult. History is the account of facts does not change because man tries to amend, ban, or revise it, or feels uncomfortable about it.
The “book of the law” was lost for many years but was found during Josiah’s reign. The Pharisees tried to amend God’s Word. God’s Word survived the Babylonian captivity, and 400 years of the Dark Ages. Men tried to destroy God’s Word, but God preserved His Word
History is Jesus died on Calvary Cross for the sins of the world, and God raised Him from the dead three days later. All you have to do to be saved is believe that this history is true. History is the complete Bible is true because it is God’s Inspired Word. However, man is still trying to amend, ban, or revise it because it makes him feel uncomfortable. The Bible teaches the Word of God will live and abide forever (I Pet. 1:23).
History is Jesus came to show who God is and how to follow God’s example. Jesus explained He did exactly what He saw His Father do and His Father who loves Him showed Him what to do (Jn. 5:19-20). I remember times when our son, Ray, as a toddler would imitate his father, Willie. Willie would sit on the sofa reading the newspaper, and suddenly Ray would get a book, sit next to his dad pretending to read the book. These are pictures of “like Father, like Son.”
God wants His children to follow His example. For you to do this, you must become an imitator or copycat of God. Get to know God and His ways through His Word and prayer. God is love and God is just. He gave His Son so He could declare you righteous. To claim salvation any other way is history revised.
Man’s fallacy is that all people are God’s children. God gave the right to become children of God through a supernatural new birth (Jn. 1:12-13). This new birth comes through receiving Jesus as Savior by earnestly saying, “Father God, I am a sinner who cannot save myself. I can only be saved by believing that Jesus died for my sins, and that God raised Him from the dead.” Then the just God can pass judgment on you and declare you NOT GUILTY, for His Son’s sake.