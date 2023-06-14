“My Christian friends, remember to be happy, even when many kinds of trouble happen to you. Troubles can help you. God wants to see if you really trust him. Your faith in God will become stronger as a result of these troubles. So you should continue to trust God all the time. Then you will become stronger as a believer. You will become completely how you should be. You will not need anything more.” James 1:2-4 EASY
Do you believe that God has great things in store for you? Do you know that even when you’re experiencing hard times, that God is still in control? It’s during hard times and struggles that we should lean and depend on God even more. Those times help us to build our faith, strengthen us spiritually, and transform us into who God created us to be.
If I can be completely transparent--I’ve recently experienced one of the most challenging seasons of my life. My faith has been tested tremendously. Yet even in the middle of the chaos, God has been so consistent! The same God who gives me joy has also given me strength. When I look back, it’s no strength of my own that has gotten me through the tests. Even in this, God gets all the glory!
So my friends, when you’re being tested--be happy--the joy of the Lord is your strength! It’s a blessing to be considered by God for such a test. “We know that God works to help those people who love him. He uses everything that happens to them to bring something good. He does this for those people that he has chosen to serve him.” Romans 8:28 EASY
Prayer: Lord, thank you for considering us. Thank you for your love and compassion. Thank you for not giving us more than we can handle. Thank you for working it for our good. And God, thank you for allowing the test to be a testimony.