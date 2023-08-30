• The regular meeting of the Lee County Disabilities and Special Needs Board will be held Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. If you would like to attend this meeting and need information or assistance, please call 803-484-9473 extension 229.
• Join us for the Mount Pleasant High School Alumni Tailgate on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the MPHS football field in Elliott! Entry is $10; tailgate space is $150; alumni vendor space is $150; and vendor space is $250. For more information or to purchase your vendor space, contact Andre Laws at 843-992-8473, Thomas Slater at 803-413-9945 or Clifton Jefferson at 843-731-1210.
• Darlington-Lee Adult Education, Bishopville site, 123 E. College St., announces 2023-24 Registrations.
Morning dates (all times are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.): Sept. 12, 13 and 14; Oct. 17, 18 and 19; Nov. 7, 8 and 9; Jan. 9, 10 and 11; Feb. 13, 14 and 15. Please note you must attend all three mornings.
Evening dates (all times are 5-8 p.m.): Sept. 12 and 13; Oct. 17 and 18; Nov. 7 and 8; Jan. 9 and 10; Feb. 13 and 14. Please note you must attend both evenings.
All students must register for classes. If you are 17 years old, a parent/guardian will need to come with you. We look forward to seeing you at registration! Phone 843-398-2856
• Pee Dee Math, Science and Technology Academy will hold their first pep rally of the year on Friday, Sept. 1. Parents and community members are welcome to attend. Stay tuned for more details.
• On Sept. 13, Pee Dee Math, Science and Technology Academy will host Goodies for Grandparents. Grandparents can enjoy a light breakfast with their students!
• Lee County School District school uniforms are available for purchase at the district office on Wednesdays only. Items are $5 each.