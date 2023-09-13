COLUMBIA — A Sept. 5 search at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville has led to the arrest of two prison staff, according to S.C. Department of Corrections Inspector General’s office.
Brian Darold Keely, 58, of Sumter, is charged with providing prisoners with contraband and criminal conspiracy. The charges against Keely, who was a food service supervisor at the prison, involve a large quantity of cell phones and narcotics found in his cafeteria office. Text messages between July 2 and Aug. 6 revealed Keely and an inmate’s plans to introduce contraband into the prison on different occasions, as well as the exchange of money.
During the search, officers also found evidence of contraband deals with inmates on his cell phone. He was fired.
Brittany Nicole Welch, 33, of Rembert, is charged with misconduct in office and obstructing justice. The charges against Welch, a correctional officer at Lee, involve tipping inmates off to contraband searches, keeping weapons for inmates and allowing inmates to trade and share weapons.
Both Welch and Keely have been fired.
The arrests are part of a targeted investigation into employees at the Bishopville prison, according to SCDC officials. Multiple other employees were suspended without pay, and the investigation continues. “If you come to work at SCDC and have bad intent to bring in contraband to make money on the side, we’re not going to put up with this conduct,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said. “This is not just at Lee but across the state at all of our 21 prisons.”
The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.