SUMTER — Pursuing a career in a technical field could mean tuition at CCTC will be little-to-no cost this fall.
The new Titan Tech Scholarship applies to all fields of study at Central Carolina with the exception of the Associate in Arts and Associate in Science programs. So everything from Accounting to Automotive offers students a chance to take college classes at an extremely affordable price.
Through continuous investment in our communities, Central Carolina gives students the opportunity to train for many local workforce opportunities. CCTC provides students with the skills and knowledge to succeed in high-demand jobs. Our programs offer hands-on training and practical experience that employers highly value. As a result, graduates are qualified and are often in high demand by industry employers.
Additional forms of funding allow the college to remove one of the main challenges to earning a college degree-the cost of tuition. With the Titan Tech Scholarship, students can lower their costs and choose from more than 45 programs and continuing education courses. These are offered in a variety of flexible course and scheduling options and lead to rewarding careers.
CCTC’s Titan Tech Scholarship is available to South Carolina residents, including recent high school graduates, adults with some college and adults with no college. Tuition and fees will be covered after all federal, state, local and private assistance, including other available scholarships and grants, are applied. This program does not include books or required supplies and it does not cover tuition costs for visiting or transient students.
To qualify for this scholarship in CCTC credit programs, students must do the following: complete a 2023-2024 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid); be a South Carolina resident; have a cumulative 2.0 GPA from the previous academic year if previously received funds; be enrolled in at least 6 credit hours; complete the Titan Tech Scholarship Affidavit; and have declared an eligible academic program of study.
To qualify for this scholarship in CCTC non-credit programs, students must do the following: be a South Carolina resident; complete the Titan Tech Scholarship Affidavit; enroll in an eligible program that includes Certified Logistics Technician, Certified Nursing Assistant; Commercial Driver’s License, Emergency Medical Technician, Manufacturing Technician and Phlebotomy.
These funds are “last-in” funds and will be applied to a student’s account after all other financial aid sources have been exhausted.
Registration is now open for the fall 2023 semester at Central Carolina Technical College. To learn more about this scholarship opportunity or to enroll, visit cctech.edu/titan-tech-scholarship or contact the CCTC Admissions Department at 803-778-7812 or admissions@cctech.edu.