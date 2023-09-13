Tooth jumping used to be right common among mountain folks. An ancestor of mine practiced the homespun art for some thirty years here in the hills of Macon County. He was my grandfather’s uncle and had a reputation for being one of the best tooth-jumpers in the country.
Folks came from miles around to get him to jump a tooth. He used a hammer and a chisel. The chisel, as my grandfather described it, was about the size of a big nail. It was cold forged by hand on an anvil and sharpened straight across to a chisel edge. It wasn’t sharp enough to cut but just enough of an edge to catch under the tooth ridge.
According to Grandpa, my uncle always put his chisel in a little pan of moonshine for a few minutes to kill the germs. He had learned from somebody that it was a good way to prevent infections. When Grandpa talked about his uncle’s tooth-jumping, there was something akin to awe in his voice. “If a tooth-jumper got the least bit careless,” he said, “he could break a fellow’s jaw or bust out a whole mouthful of teeth. It took a steady hand and a keen eye and a knowing tap of the hammer on the chisel. “I never heard tell of my uncle ever busting a jaw bone or knocking out more than the one tooth he was after. Everybody had a lot of faith in him. Fellows who ought to know, being as how they had been to him more than once, said he was mighty painless with his tooth-jumping.” “There was other tooth-jumpers hereabouts besides my uncle, but they didn’t make a business of it like he did and they weren’t as good at it either. But them as really knowed how to tooth-jump could pop a tooth out of a fellow’s head before you could wink an eye. It was just that quick. It had to be.”
If one lick didn’t jump the tooth out, it was all-night-ice’em. For if the tooth didn’t come out with that first lick a fellow just went plumb crazy and had to be hog-tied down till the job was finished” “The only time I ever heard of Uncle Eli having any trouble was one time when a fellow sneezed just as he started a lick with his hammer. The hammer missed the chisel and struck the fellow right on the nose. The fellow rose up out of the chair like he’d been stung by a whole passel of wasps. He forgot all about his aching tooth and said he was too tore up inside to go on with it. Grandpa said you never heard such awful cussing in your life as the fellow raged and stomped all about the room and out into the yard. Finally, after he’d tried all the cuss words he’d heard or knew he sat down on a stump and said real low, “It ain’t no use, just ain’t no use; I can’t do it justice!”
“To jump a tooth,” the old man explained, “the chisel was placed against the back ridge of the tooth, just under the edge of the gum, and given a quick but hard lick with the hammer” “When the chisel was placed just right and the hammer lick made just right, the tooth would jump out just like it was shot out of a rifle,” he said. Folks who had a tooth jumped said if it was done right you never felt a thing until it was over and done with and then the pain warn’t nothin’ to fret about. Always, when Uncle Eli finished jumpin’ a tooth he’d pack the hole full of salt. That kept it from bleedin’ and helped the place to heal up real fast and not get sore. I never heard of nobody having any more trouble after Uncle Eli jumped his tooth.”
For the most part, tooth-jumpin’ was done in the raw; that is, without benefit of an anesthetic. Some folks, however, did take on a few swallows of peartening juice just before the ordeal. And a heap more called for a second slug after his tooth was popped out. The jumper couldn’t take none hisself though. Everybody knew Uncle Eli wouldn’t touch a drop while he was working on somebody’s tooth. Tooth jumping was the answer to people’s needs back then when this country was first settled and before the advent of the horse and buggy tooth doctor. “Why, back then,” grandpa said, “folks didn’t know about goin’ to the dentist and usually there warn’t none near anyways. If a body got the toothache, he just used hot ash poultices on it till he could get to a neighbor to yank it out.”
By the time I come along there was a few tooth doctors that roamed about the country. But a body with a bad toothache couldn’t wait till they showed up, so they’d get somebody with a pair of nippers to do the job. If they couldn’t find somebody with a good pair of nippers they got hold of a fellow with a chisel and a hammer. Uncle Eli always said it was a heap sight easier to get rid of a tooth with a chisel and a hammer than with a pair of nippers. He allowed it took a whole lot of wrastlin’ to get a tooth out with nippers and always give the fellow a lot more pain. He never used a pair of nippers in his life, just stuck to his chisel and hammer, and was mighty good with ‘em. Why Uncle Eli could jump a dozen teeth while a fellow with a nipper was wrastlin’ and struggling to get one out.
But that was a long time ago. Since then the tooth-jumper has given way to a science that saves a tooth which in Grandpa’s day just had to come out when it started acting up. Nobody uses a hammer and chisel any more but there was a time way back when it was the quickest and best way there was.
Submitted by Ellie Price. This story is from “These Storied Mountains” by John Parris, 1972, and is reprinted here with permission.