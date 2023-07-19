The pain of abuse is very real. The cuts and bruises into the self-esteem of the victim are as real in their impact as the most painful physical surgery—but without the anesthesia.
The torment of abuse festers into the sores of guilt, shame, anger and depression. The abuse does not just end when it stops happening; it continues in the mind and spirit of the abused person.
Post traumatic stress frequently results in nervousness, anxiety-filled thoughts, and depression. It can be treated medically, and with counseling, the individual can maintain a more positive train of thought.
By embracing the “one day at a time” philosophy and releasing the “guilt” forced on them by their “attackers,” healing of the mind and spirit can begin.
In short, victims have to realize that the assault made on him/her is not their fault.
The abused person has to realize what happened in the past does not have to hurt them any more.
For example, careless comments made about a certain injury happening to someone else do not have to be the trigger of anger and depression. They can open the gate to compassionate conversation to enhance caring about an injured individual.
It is also important for the individual to realize that the power given to the abuser can be eliminated by making the choice to recognize the creative power of good thoughts. These can eliminate the destructive influence of the “guilt” imposed, even if the abuse happened a long time ago.
Letting go of the guilt and the shame is not easy to do. However, it is the key to survival and living life to the fullest in the most creative ways possible. This decision, however hard it is to do, often carries another benefit.
Forgiveness for the abuser is the foundation of understanding the loneliness and the pain of other people. This produces a more secure and positive feeling of returning self-worth. This results in more positive connections with others.
Thus, the “win-win” attitude flourishes in the midst of growing self-esteem, positive communications with people, and the ability to enjoy being yourself again.