BISHOPVILLE — CareSouth Carolina (CSC) is reaching out to community individuals who are willing to make a difference by addressing food insecurity in the Lee County area. The CSC Resource Center and Food Pantry is in need of volunteers to help with various tasks, including bagging food, sorting donations, loading food for clients, and assisting with client intakes.
Operating from Tuesday to Thursday, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. (with a one-hour lunch break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.), the food pantry also welcomes volunteers on Mondays for prepping activities such as sorting foods and bagging items. The building, located at 106 Hospital Square, Bishopville, formerly served as Dr. Leon E. Hunt’s medical office.
Whether you can spare half a day, an entire day, or commit to volunteering daily, your contribution will play a vital role in supporting our community.
Currently, the pantry is functioning with only three employees, two of whom are available on a single designated day. The overwhelming volume of clients that the pantry has served has made it increasingly challenging for the small team to keep up with demand. By offering your time and effort, you can directly impact the lives of those facing food insecurity in our community.
“We invite you to become the helping hand that our community needs,” said CareSouth Carolina Community Health Educator Christy Beasley.
To apply for a volunteer position, please contact Tameeka Lesane at 803-229-5843 and request an application form.
The CSC Resource Center and Food Pantry has been highly successful and now receives USDA foods. This partnership allows the pantry to make an even greater difference in the lives of people throughout the community. By joining the volunteer team, you can directly contribute to this success and help ensure that no one goes hungry.