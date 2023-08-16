Have you bought light bulbs recently? Did you experience what’s known as “sticker shock?” Over the past couple of years, the price of light bulbs has gone up dramatically. There’re several reasons for the big jump in prices. Unlike some consumer goods where prices have skyrocketed because of a shortage of supply, there’s no shortage of light bulbs in the supply chain.
The big jump in the price of household light bulbs is part of what economists call inflation. The price inflation we’ve seen over the past couple of years is driven in part by the big jump in the price for oil and gasoline. Most products are transported from the manufacturer to wholesalers and distributors, and then to retailers by trucks that run on gasoline and diesel…….an essential commodity that is artificially inflated by oil producers and distributors and gasoline retailers.
So price inflation for consumer goods like food and clothing, as well as capital goods such as lumber and roofing materials, along with durable goods such as stoves, dishwashers and refrigerators, is driven by the inflated price for motor fuels. Raw materials used at the manufacturer are subject to the same inflated pricing for transportation.
But light bulbs are very light-weight products, therefore, one would expect that the cost for shipping would be relatively low when compared to the shipping cost for items like canned vegetables or cooking oil. So the pricing policy of producers, distributors and retailers pretty much determines the price for light bulbs……not the actual cost of production.
And within the pricing policies of some businesses is something called “opportunity pricing.” For example, at the slightest hint of a supply shortage, some business managers will use the opportunity to raise prices in advance of an anticipated actual shortage. The price for oil and gasoline went up dramatically at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Oil distributors raised their prices in anticipation of a shortage of oil they thought would occur, although there was no major disruption in. This brings us back to the price of light bulbs.
In 2007 the U.S. Department of Energy issued rules that required producers to phase out the manufacture and sale of incandescent light bulbs and replace them with the more energy-efficient LED (light emitting diode) bulb. The traditional incandescent bulb gives off an amber-ish glow and is hot to the touch. The LED bulb supposedly uses less energy, provides more light and is cool to the touch.
The rule was rolled back by the Trump Administration but was reinstated by the Biden Administration which mandated the discontinuance of the sale of incandescent bulbs effective August 1, 2023. However, the ban doesn’t apply to all incandescent bulbs. Businesses can still sell some special-use incandescent bulbs such as bulbs for appliances like stoves, ovens and refrigerators, as well as bug lamps, colored bulbs, flood lights, showcase lamps, plant lights, infrared lamps and other specialty lamps and lighting fixtures.
This has led to opportunity pricing where some retailers have discounted the price of incandescent bulbs to clear their inventory but on the other hand have inflated the pricing of LED bulbs. Opportunity pricing for light bulbs is widespread at big box retailers like Target, Walmart, Home Depot and Lowes, as well as at most grocery retailers. These big chain retailers use the guise of general inflation to justify the inflated pricing for LED and incandescent bulbs.
Most light bulbs are made in China where labor and production costs are relatively low. Big chain discounters like Dollar Tree Stores, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Big Lot Stores still sell both types of bulbs at less inflated and more reasonable prices.
Big box retailers and grocery stores have a high mark up or profit margin on the new LED bulbs. Specialty LED bulbs such as small-base bulbs used in chandeliers, wall sconces and other fixtures, can cost as much as 5 dollars per bulb. And like with the inflated prices of gasoline, there isn’t much the consuming public can do about it.
For working people making $11 to $12 an hour and for people who live on low fixed incomes, this type of opportunity pricing can wreak havoc on the family budget. This kind of inflation has become so widespread that a few economists have coined a new word to describe it. They call it “greedflation.”