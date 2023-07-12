BISHOPVILLE — Luke Giddings was officially sworn in as Bishopville’s youngest mayor at a ceremony held June 29 in the Colclough Building, where he will preside over his first city council meeting next week.
Along with Giddings, who turned 21 years old in May, new council members Belinda Hay and Keishan Scott, also took the oath of office, administered by Lee County Magistrate Judge Shirley Davidson.
After the swearing in ceremony, the mayor and council members took a few moments to address the audience.
Giddings said he looks forward to working with incumbent council members Wayne Hancock, Edward Byrd, Shirely Hill and Gloria Lewis, as well as newly elected members Belinda Hay and Keishan Scott.
“Because all of us working together defines the future for the next four years,” Giddings said after taking his seat in the mayor’s chair. “Those of you sitting around this table who have been here before—I hope you will help mentor us, help mentor me because I don’t know it all but you’ve been here and I hope you will work with me.”
Giddings made history in the May 9 election, defeating incumbent mayor Grady Brown Sr. in a close contest. During his campaign, Giddings said he believed voters were ready for “a change and a new perspective.”
The new mayor said now it’s time to put the “election behind us…I’m thankful that God has richly blessed the city of Bishopville and I know under this mayor and this council that God will continue to richly bless us if we continue to follow His plan.”
Giddings thanked those who voted in the past election, no matter who they voted for. “You are a citizen of this community and your voice deserves to be heard,” he said. “And I know that this council will respect your opinions and views and try to take them into account in our decision making.”
He ended his remarks, by saying, “To my fellow council members, when I step out of line, I expect you to knee me under the table. And I expect this council, as I said in my campaign, to work together to build a bigger, brighter Bishopville.”
New council members Belinda Hay and Keishan Scott said they’re also excited about getting a chance to serve the city as members of council.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to serve the city as a newly elected council member,” Scott, who is 22 years old, told the audience. “I want to thank you all, the citizens of Bishopville, for taking a chance on a young man like me. I wouldn’t be able to be where I am now if it were not for God. Thank you and I look forward to serving.”
Hay said she knows her parents would be proud of her. “I thank my family, my friends, my community for believing in me and that I have what it takes to improve the city of Bishopville, to work with this council to bring about some positive changes,” she said. “I chose to move back to Bishopville; I always said I was going to get involved and I saw this opportunity so I’m going to make the very best of it. I want to make all of you proud for believing in me and I truly believe that together we can make a positive difference.”
Wayne Hancock, who won re-election to council said he looks forward to working with the new members.
“We’ve had a good four years with the past council and I look forward to working with the new council members and mayor,” he said. “We have a lot of projects already in the works and I look forward to all of us working together as a team to make Bishopville a better place to live. I look forward to the next four years.”
Councilwoman Shirley Hill, who has served one term on council, stressed the need for everyone to work together, as well. “This was my first term on council,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot and I’ve seen a lot. I’m just hoping that we will continue, these next four years, as we did these past four years. A lot of progress has already been made…There will be new ideas with this new mayor and council members and I’m praying that we all continue working together with respect for each other and each other’s opinions, working as a team.”
Hill also encouraged citizens to attend council meeting “to let us know your concerns and needs…More good things are coming down the pike. We’re growing and we will continue to grow.”