BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Members of the Lee County Board of School Trustees met March 23 and recognized a number of student athletes and the district’s own Region Coach of the Year.
Lee County High School Lady Stallions basketball coach Patrice Holmes, who was named the Region 8 2A Coach of the Year, was recognized along with middle and high school students who received All Region or All Conference honors. The varsity Lady Stallions won the Region 8 2A conference championship.
“They did an outstanding job, advancing to the playoffs, but unfortunately lost in the second round to Bishop England High School,” Lee County School District (LCSD) Superintendent Bernard McDaniel said. “They represented us extremely well and we’re so proud of them. We are proud of all of the student athletes we’re recognizing here tonight.”
McDaniel also gave trustees a brief construction update on the new elementary school. The district has chosen SSOE as the architectural firm that will design the new school that will consolidate the district’s three current elementary schools. Timothy Williams is the senior architect, McDaniel said.
“For the past several weeks, they, along with their legal counsel, have been negotiating and going back and forth and we have gotten to the place where we do have a final contract,” he said. “Once we sign the contract with the architectural firm, we can set the actual time line for breaking ground, when construction will begin and get some things etched in stone.”
In other business, board members:
• heard from the Office of the Superintendent. McDaniel shared his “Good News” portion of the agenda, telling the board the district has received a School Breakfast Program Expansion Grant. “Three schools have received some funding from USDA so we can expand our breakfast program,” he said. “The schools are Dennis Elementary, Lee Central Middle and Lee Central High schools.”
Brittney Linton, director of Child Nutrition and Food Service for the district, has been working to increase participation in the district’s breakfast and lunch programs, expanding menu choices and making elementary school lunches “look like happy meals.”
Smoothies have been “a huge hit” with students in the middle and high schools, Linton said. “We also have our breakfast cart that can go out into the hallways if students are late and we can still offer them breakfast,” she said. Linton said the numbers show the number of students eating breakfast and lunch at school is steadily growing. “Increased participation is the goal because we get do get a federal reimbursement of $2.60 for each student,” she said. “So as we increase our participation for our breakfast meals, that helps us decrease our unit price and fiscally sustain our department.”
McDaniel also said the Career and Technology Center received a 23 CTA Grant that will allow them to purchase new laptop computers for the instructional staff;
• received the Superintendent’s Report from McDaniel, who gave trustees an update on April calendar activities, report card surveys and an update on Cognia Accreditation.
• gave second and final reading to a new unencumbered time policy for teachers;
• approved removing restrictions put in place during Covid on public use of the district’s facilities. “We want the public to have the opportunity to use our facilities so we will revert back to our normal procedures and policies,” McDaniel said. “However, we do not approve the use of facilities for fundraisers or concerts or things of that nature;”
• received the finance report Finance Director Shereca Anderson;
• entered into executive session to discuss personnel, student and legal matters.