Last week in a landmark 6 to 3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to end affirmative action initiatives that were implemented at colleges and universities across the nation. The case, Students For Fair Admissions-vs-President and Fellows of Harvard College, was brought by Edward Blum and a group representing a relatively small group of Asian students. Students who’re mostly of Chinese, Japanese and Korean descent. However, there are 51 countries in Asia and not all students from Asia support the abolishment of affirmative action initiatives nationwide.
Some of the students who Blum and SFFA represent are relative newcomers to the United States. Their parents came to the United States on student visas after the 1964 and 1965 Civil Rights Acts were passed, and after the 1965 and 1970 Immigration Reform Acts was passed. These two immigration laws in themselves are affirmative initiatives born out of the Black civil rights and human rights struggle of the 1960s.
So I find it extremely disingenuous and highly offensive that these direct beneficiaries of the Black civil rights struggle would now allow their Asian minority status to be used as a tool by a small and vocal group who oppose affirmative action.
Edward Blum, age 71, is from a Jewish American family from New Jersey. Blum’s efforts to end Affirmative Action began nearly two decades ago when he represented a small group of white students who fought to gain admission to a charter school in Houston. Blum and his supporters have failed time after time to convince lower courts to vacate affirmative action by claiming discrimination against white students. That argument did not hold up as recently as 2019 when the high court rejected their claim of reverse discrimination.
However, given the political realignment of the high court by Trump appointees, Blum and SFFA again petitioned the court to take up the case….but this time claiming discrimination against Asian students. The group of Asian students who joined the lawsuit has refused to be publicly identified which begs one to question there true motives. Are they ideological, political or racial?
Some in the Asian-American community, as well as others, view Blum and SFFA claim of discrimination against Asians as just another tool in his battle to end affirmative action and foster a white majority. Some view the Asian students willingness to join the lawsuit as misguided. More people from Asia benefit from affirmative action initiatives than are harmed by these initiatives. Some even view the effort to end affirmative action as bourgeois, arrogant and elitist.
What the opponents of Affirmative Action fail to recognize and acknowledge is these set-aside initiatives were fought for and won by young students from a time gone by. Prior to 1965 it was unlawful for a Black person or a dark complexion Asian, Hispanic or Latino person to attend any college or university that operated under a “White Only” set of admission rules.
What the Asian students fail to recognize and understand is that prior to the rights and achievements won by the Black civil rights fighters of the 1950 and 1960s, the United States had immigration laws and quotas that prohibited the grandparents of these same Asian elitists from entering the United States.
The 1965 and 1970 Immigration Acts were passed as a result of the passage of the 1964 and 1965 Civil Rights Acts. Black civil rights leaders not only fought for civil rights, they led the charge for human rights reform all over the world. So today’s Asian students are the direct beneficiaries of the blood and toil of the Black civil rights struggle of the 1960s.
Harvard didn’t deny admission to the plaintiffs in the same manner as Blacks were denied admission to all-white colleges categorically based on race. The university simply said they can only accept a limited number of students in any given semester and they don’t necessarily give preference to the students who have the highest admission scores. Students who are not accepted for one particular semester can apply for admissions the following semester.
What offends me is how young Americans of my generation and my parents’ generation gave their blood and toil so that this generation of Asians could have the opportunity to come to America. U.S. servicemen fought and defeated the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II. And the sons and grandsons of these servicemen fought and stopped the communist North Koreans and Chinese on the Korean Peninsula in the 1950s.
American servicemen also fought to stop the spread of communism during the Vietnam War. Thousands of American servicemen gave their lives in places like Iwo Jima, Okinawa, Panmunjom, Hongdae, Khe Sanh, Guadalcanal, Saigon and Bataan so that the people of Asia would be free from tyranny.
Today, there are still 25,000 thousand U.S. service members in South Korea to prevent an attack from North Korea. And there are an equal number of U.S. service members stationed in Japan, Okinawa, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines. U.S. troops are stationed throughout the Pacific and beyond, providing security so that the people of Asia are free from the threat of communism and totalitarian aggression.
And don’t forget the civil rights workers who gave their lives during the 1960s in the fight for human rights everywhere. Symbolic of that struggle were the murders of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner …. three college students who were abducted and killed on June 21, 1964, in Philadelphia, Mississippi while working to register African Americans to vote.
Their brutal murders at the hands of the KKK signified, resounded and echoed America’s past racial policies to the rest of the world. Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner were Jewish students from New York who died along with Mississippi native James Chaney fighting for human rights in rural Mississippi.
During that same time, it was unlawful for a person of color, Black, brown or Asian to attend the publicly funded University of Mississippi. The efforts of these brave men and women like Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and others made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of human rights.
The sacrifices they made shall not be diminished by the misguided efforts of newcomers to undo what has been won through blood and toil. An affirmative initiative to grant equity and parity is not a legal matter. It is a moral imperative implemented to level the playing field. This court ruling must be challenged.
There was a time when laws were passed that made it unlawful to teach a Black person to read or write. I repeat…..in South Carolina, it was unlawful for any person to teach a Black person to read or write.
From 1492 when the Europeans first arrived in North America to 1965, it was unlawful for Black children in the former confederate states to attend a public school with white children. From 1801 when the University of South Carolina was founded until 1965, it was unlawful for a Black child to attend that publicly funded school. For 165 years, it was unlawful for a Black person to attend the tax-payer funded University of South Carolina.
So with regard to the students who brought the suit and to the jurists who ruled to vacate these remedial initiatives, I find their efforts and actions to be highly offensive, disingenuous, arrogant and elitist. The Court’s ruling is in contravention of the rule of parity and fairness. I find the Court is derelict in its findings.
Affirmative action and other remedial initiatives are not legal matters for the Court to decide. It is a moral imperative established by men and women of courage to address the egregious sins of our past. These are moral initiatives established by the American people to provide equity and parity in society. Most colleges and universities openly embraced some form of affirmative action. This Court’s ruling must be challenged.
The principles grounded in affirmative action for college admissions are the same principles inherent in the affirmative initiatives of the 1965 and 1970 Immigration Acts. The Acts allowed the plaintiffs the opportunity to come to America openly and freely. And it gave them the same rights as native-born Americans. It even granted them the right to petition the court.
If you look back at the historical struggle of the people who fought for civil rights and human rights which resulted in the 1965 and 1970 Immigration Acts, one can only conclude that this small group of primary beneficiaries is self-centered, ethnocentric, race-centric and ungrateful.
When in Rome….do as the Romans do. When in America…..learn about American history and live by and respect established American values and norms. When in America…..do as the Americans do.