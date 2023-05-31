BISHOPVILLE — In a class full of standouts, the Garrick twins were standouts.
Nathan and Alex, the twin boys of Jessi and Sheldon Garrick of Lee County, graduated from Lee Academy on May 19, earning top honors for the Class of 2023.
In fact, the twins were salutatorian and valedictorian — with only the slenderest of margins separating them.
Mom Jessi said while the twins have always been “highly competitive, they’re always ready to lift up the other one when they succeed. Both have been honor marshals for the past several years and they have been pushing each other to become the valedictorian and salutatorian, no matter the order. That they got to share that moment together means the world to us.”
Nathan ended up as class valedictorian and twin Alex was salutatorian. Nathan’s graduation speech was on “Treasured memories,” while Alex’s was “Anticipating the future.” And what a future it promises to be for these two.
When asked their thoughts about graduating as valedictorian and salutatorian, Nathan said, “It seems strange to think that high school is over. Yet there is no other way that I would have wanted it to end. It has been a blessing to be able to share this experience with my brother, knowing that we worked so hard to get here.”
Alex agreed. “I am so proud of being able to share this moment with my brother,” he said. “We have both worked hard to get here and I am glad to see it all come together in the end.”
Mom Jessi said she and Sheldon are “so very proud of Nathan and Alex to come out of high school as the top two academically, but we’re more proud of their Christian faith and willingness to help others.”
Lee Academy Head of School Brad Bochette said the twins are truly special young men.
Hired at Lee Academy in 2020, Bochette met with Lee’s athletic director David Rankin to learn more about some of the student athletes at the school before he took over as Head of School. “David’s describing all these student athletes for me, especially the ones who played basketball because I was going to be coaching them,” Bochette said.
When Rankin got to the twins, he told Bochette, “Those two guys are the kind of kids, that, if I teed up a golf ball on the baseball field and I drove it as far as I could into that swamp over there and told them to go get it, they would sprint to the swamp, they would stay in that swamp until dark, then they’d come out and say, ‘Coach Rankin, we couldn’t find it, but if you’ve got a flashlight, we’ll go back now. And if you don’t, we’ll come back tomorrow morning and find it.’ ”
To say the least, Bochette was a bit skeptical. “So that was how he described the twins and I guess was a little dismissive about it,” he says. “Because who’s really that good? I figured David was embellishing a little bit.”
Over the next three years, however, as he got to know Alex and Nathan better, Bochette changed his mind. “I called Coach Rankin into my office about three weeks ago and told him, ‘David, that story didn’t do them justice,’ ” he said.
Bochette coached the twins for two years in basketball and “was never allowed to carry anything — not basketballs, notebooks, water bottles, nothing. They would not let me carry anything from the bus to the gym or from the gym to the bus. That was totally on them,” he says.
The school’s Beta Club went on a kayaking trip in late April. “Donna Gooding and I were walking out of the administration building carrying a cooler between us with ice and some drinks it,” Bochette recalls. “As we walked out of the door, I looked at her and said, ‘How long’s it gonna take, Donna?’ And she said, ‘They’re for sure gonna see us.’ And, I swear to you, at that very second, I heard the twins yelling from the bus, ‘No, no, no!’ And they sprinted off the bus, sprinted across the parking lot and they took that cooler from us. And I’m not embellishing the story. That’s just how these kids are.”
When it came to determining which twin would be valedictorian and which one would be salutatorian, “we had to round grades to the thousandths place,” Bochette said. “That’s how close it was; that’s just crazy!”
Besides being academically accomplished, Bochette says it’s like the twins “were born with a sixth sense about service. It’s like, how can we serve people? And that’s what their whole life is about. To have that heart to serve is just such a rare thing. I’ve never seen anything like it and I don’t expect I ever will again…I really cannot say enough about how truly unique those two boys are.”
Their enthusiasm and their hearts shine in the classroom, on the football field, basketball court, and on the track when they compete, Bochette says. “We give the Cavalier Award every year at graduation, usually to one student,” he said. “We had some discussions about who would get the award this year because this is a class of very high achievers, but we all knew it was going to be Nathan and Alex. There’s no way to differentiate between the two so they both received the Cavalier Award.”
And now that the twins will no longer walk the halls at Lee Academy, Bochette says he will truly miss them. “I can’t even imagine what their lives are going to be beyond here because they are remarkable young men and are going to serve wherever they are,” he said.
Both Alex and Nathan plan to attend Clemson University in the fall.
Alex plans to get a degree in graphic communications so he can pursue a career in graphic design. Nathan plans to get a degree in biological science then move forward with a doctorate in physical therapy.