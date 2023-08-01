Vivian Ayers Allen was not physically present on the grounds of the Brainerd Institute Saturday for a party, book release event and poetry festival staged in her honor, but in some way she is always there.
“This was my mother’s vision,” said her daughter, Phylicia Rashad. “It was my mother’s vision that it should be open like this, that there should be literacy and arts and that’s what we’ve done. This is what she wanted, for this to be open for the people of Chester and surrounding areas to come, congregate and share art.”
Ayers Allen is a renowned artist, a poet celebrated by NASA, a Pulitzer prize nominee, historian and cultural activist. The party, which featured an ornately-designed cake and hundreds of well-wishers, was in celebration of her 100th birthday. The book release event centered on her work “Hawk” (see related story) which is getting new life after having been self-published more than 60 years ago. The poetry festival was in keeping with Ayers Allen’s wishes that Brainerd, which began its life well over a century ago as a school for former enslaved persons, be an incubator for the arts.
Ayers Allen was in the final graduating class at Brainerd in 1939. Rashad purchased the property for her mother (who was watching the festivities via livestream from Los Angeles) in 1998.
“To be here today to celebrate Vivian Ayers’s 100th birthday…take a moment to reflect on the fact that she was born in the house right across the street. One thing I knew made her very happy was seeing individuals ignite to the wonder within themselves. That was the beauty and that was her message,” said Pete Stone, treasurer of the Brainerd Institute Heritage.
Several poets came forward to share their own work on Saturday, with many citing the work of Ayers Allen as an influence and inspiration. They are certainly not alone in that respect. Her work, “Hawk” (which uses space flight as an allegory of freedom) was celebrated by NASA (enlarged versions of it adorn the Kennedy Space Center) and was actually published a few months before the so-called “space race” began. Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, attended Saturday’s event and spoke about what Ayers Allen meant to her. There is written and photographic evidence of the contributions of women and people of color in the history of America’s space program because of Ayers Allen, she said.
“I cannot say thank you enough for use being able to have our history preserved,” she said. “Today, we stand on the shoulders of giants as we reach farther into the stars and push to the moon once again and onto Mars.”
“Hawk” has been reprinted by Clemson University Press. Special copies were available for sale Saturday (in concert with Ayers Allen’s 100th birthday) and will eventually be made available wherever books are sold.
“As a university press, we’re a mission-based publisher,” said Alison Mero, managing editor of Clemson University Press. “We publish things that are important, that make an impact…to get things into more hands, to read Vivian’s vivid and evocative words.”
Rashad said she specifically sought out a state publisher and wanted a university publisher for a very specific reason.
“I want my mother’s writings to have the literary stature that they merit,” she said.
They certainly go the artistic stature they merit Saturday. Rashad, an Emmy nominated actress and present dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University, did a recitation of her mother’s famous poem, “On Status.” That poem references her heart “knowing no delight like a trip back to the old home site.”
“She loves Chester. When you talk about Chester…she just gets all happy, involved and elated,” Rashad said.
As she spoke her mother’s words, standing on the property where he mother was educated and where her mother’s dream of arts in open fields have come to life, Rashad was wearing one of her mother’s dresses. A part of Vivian Ayers Allen was at Brainerd Saturday as it always is.