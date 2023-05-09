Chester City Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd said she is asking questions but not getting answers.
At a recent Chester City Council meeting, during the finance report, King-Boyd said she had some specific questions about line item expenditures for Administrator Malik Whitaker. He told her he was not prepared to answer them.
“I’m not going to respond to specific financial questions,” he said. “I’m not prepared to do that. Our finance person is not here.”
Whitaker said he would be happy to get answers, but that with the report just having been produced, with him still new to the job and with no finance expert present for the meeting, he would not try to offer detailed responses.
King-Boyd said she had previously requested information about fees the City pays to individual contractors, fees paid to consultants and an update on the Wylie Park Pool, which has been closed for the past three summers and is not presently ready for use at this point.
She apparently had also previously inquired about how many police officers the City is currently employing. Whitaker said he had responded to that inquiry, having provided King-Boyd with an organizational chart.
“It shows vacancies, not how many officers we have,” she said.
Now-former Mayor Wanda Stringfellow summed up the request, asking for Whitaker to provide King-Boyd with a specific number of officers that resigned from the force in March and how many officers were left on the street.
King-Boyd has mentioned previously that she has requested items or information that she did not receive. She recently objected to the sale of some City property, claiming the sale was not properly advertised or carried out. She said there was information in the form of paperwork regarding the sale she was not privy to. Stringfellow said in that particular case, no member of the Council was given any paperwork and that the information had only been discussed in executive session.