A new career development program called “Write for the Money” is available now in the Midlands. It is now accessible through the efforts of Sumter resident Paulette Evans, who has developed a program designed to inform teens in middle and high schools the success that can follow in career development through the use of proper written communication.
The 30-minute program emphasizes the use of developing non-fiction and fictional characters as seen in her four booklets, which are being used in businesses, daycare centers, churches, and many public and private schools.
Evans uses seven key points of writing for success in any career field. These include a “confident knowledge of the subject described in a written work, staying on subject in written communication, and proper paragraph development through the use of sequencing and the use of transitional language,” she explains.
“Write for the Money” uses interactive role play, active discussion, and comedy to relay the message that writing can be entertaining, informative, and persuasive.
A $40 fee is required to bring the program to the schools.
Evans says students will have the opportunity to “write their own ticket.” “Everyone can learn excellent writing skills to develop career growth in fields such as sociology, medicine, legal work, retail management, and even cosmetology,” she adds.
For more information, contact Ms. Paulette Evans at patientpaul@yahoo.com or give her a call at 803-468-4917.
Paulette Evans is a former resident of Vance in Orangeburg County.