Chester County natives and business entrepreneurs, Carlo Wilkes of RPM Motorsports of Atlanta, Shannon Cooke with Bloom Realty and Ariel Simpson with Tees of Life hosted a Back to School Summer Jam on Saturday, August 5th. The event was held at the Chester Aquatics & Fitness Center, bringing in hundreds of the city’s youth.
These individuals, along with some of the City of Chester employees and Mayor Carlos Williams came together with one mission in mind, and that was to pour back into the youth of Chester County. The students were supplied with school essentials such as notebooks, pencils, crayons, markers, book bags and free shoes. To top things off, free haircuts were provided to over 60 young males returning to school. Special thank you to the barbers, Charles E. Williams, Michelle Dixon and Ja’ Derrio White.
The kids enjoyed free food, Kona Ice, swimming, basketball, and a live DJ (Brandon Hardin). The First Ladies of Truckers sponsored a game truck and bounce houses.
The hosts of this event would like to thank all of the local businesses, organizations and volunteers that partnered with them to host such a successful event.