Oh boy, this sure is living it up! Those city folks sure don’t know anything about life. We stretched our small bodies as we lay on our front porch. No one could match themselves with us.
We had arrived home from school as it commenced on of those slow three-day rains. Hurriedly, we had changed our wet clothes from the one-half mile walk down our farm lane.
Now there was nothing more important in this whole wide world that our decision making as we stretched out on our front porch, than what was about to come.
Some of our greatest conspiring about school days, our parents and farm life at Lucknow was given a considerable in-depth thought and discussion on this porch. On this particular day we were about to make a move that would be far-reaching in our family. We had come to the conclusion that it was time for us to get out on our own and make our own way in this wonderful world. After all, we were seven and eight years old. Time was really moving on for us. We were getting old.
As darkness began to move in on our farm, my brother and I eased out of our bedroom window and made our way down the lane toward the Lucknow Highway. After a few minutes, we realized that maybe our journey wasn’t a very good idea. All the sounds of the night hastened our concerted effort to quickly re-think our plans.
About 30 minutes after our departure from home, we arrived back at our house and found that the window had been lowered and locked. It became very clear that our parents had overheard our conversation and wanted to teach us our first and only lesson in getting our on our own.
After a long period of sitting on our steps and discussing our next move, we decided to knock on the door and reveal that we had been coon hunting.
Of course, our parents never let us know they knew that we had attempted to move out on our own, but expressed concern that we had not been able to get that 50 lb. coon out of the tree.
Just another day for country boys on a Lee County farm.