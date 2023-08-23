BISHOPVILLE — A very special group of men were in town last week to conduct a raffle at Crossroads Outdoors. The Jamil Flyers is a new Shrine unit from Sumter, attached to Jamil Temple with Shriners International.
And they have a Lee County connection. Kris Jordan, assistant director of the Flyers, grew up, went to school and works in Lee County. A brand new dad, as well, he’s excited to be part of a fraternity based on fun, fellowship and the Masonic principles of brotherly love, relief and truth.
“We want to raise awareness of what Shriners do,” Jordan explained. “We just started our unit about two months ago so wanted to do a raffle to raise money to allow us to redo our go-carts so we can get in more parades and get more involved in the community.”
Jordan, Jamil Flyers’ Director Max Richardson, and treasurer Glenn Drum were in Bishopville last Wednesday to raffle off a Beretta A300 shotgun purchased from Crossroads Outdoors. “They gave us a really good deal on the gun here and we want to support small, local businesses,” Jordan said. “So we thought we would hold the raffle here and let the public know something about us and what the Shriners do.”
Other members of the Jamil Flyers are Josh Sivertsen, secretary, and Blake Roark, captain.
And even though their unit is based in Sumter, the Jamil Flyers’ outreach also covers Lee, Clarendon, Darlington and surrounding counties. “This is all the Jamil’s territory,” Jordan said.
Richardson said “a lot of folks don’t really understand what the Shriners do. Shriners hospitals care for children with a range of orthopedic issues, as well as care for burn injuries, craniofacial conditions, spinal cord injuries and more….Shriners’ doctors also mentor and train other doctors in burn care at our burn centers.”
He said Shriners Hospitals for Children is dedicated to providing quality care regardless of families’ ability to pay. “If you cannot pay, your access to Shriners Children will not be affected,” Richardson said. “And that’s why we wanted to start this unit—so we could be more active to support our hospitals.”
He noted that 85% of all funds spent by Shriners Hospitals for Children each year is dedicated to patient care, research and education. “We do have to spend a certain amount of money on commercials and promotions so people will know what we do,” Richardson said. “But if a person donates their money, it is not squandered. Shriners work hard to make sure every penny goes where it’s supposed to go. We all believe in Shriners because we all spend countless hours doing it. It’s one of the most important things in my life. We all love what we do.”
With nearly 200 local chapters and thousands of clubs on six continents, Shriners are known for their fellowship, brotherhood, compassion and generosity. The fraternity established Shriners Hospitals for Children as its official philanthropy in 1922, and continues to support it today, while striving to make the world a happier, better place.
“So when you see the guys out wearing the funny hats and they’re asking you to buy a raffle ticket or whatever, do what you can to help,” Richardson said. “Because it’s so important to so many children and their families.”
Bishopville Mayor Luke Giddings was on hand for the drawing and thanked the Jamil Flyers for coming to town. “We appreciate what the Shriners do, worldwide, in giving back to the community because that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “We’ve talked with them about partnering with different agencies here in Lee County and hope to see that work out. We owe a lot to our civic organizations like the Shriners; they solve a lot of problems for us. We look forward to the Shriners’ presence in Lee County for a long time to come.”