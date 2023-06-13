They didn’t qualify as “high speed” chases, but the Chester County Sheriff’s Office was able to catch up with a pair of suspects on Monday.
Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in two separate foot pursuits that resulted in the recovery of two firearms, Glock switches, and a quantity of illegal drugs.
Around 12:30pm, deputies were dispatched to a call in reference to an armed subject. When deputies arrived to the scene near Pinckney Street, they encountered Desmond Moore, who fled on foot. During the pursuit, Moore allegedly tossed a firearm into a wooded area. However, within minutes deputies were able to take Moore into custody and seize the firearm.
In addition to being wanted on a Family Court bench warrant, deputies charged Moore with unlawful carry of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
At approximately the same time, but in the East Chester community, deputies located De’Mario Boyd, a subject wanted for arrest by law enforcement.
Boyd fled on foot from deputies but once again, within minutes, deputies were able to apprehend Boyd on Caldwell Street.
Deputies were able to recover one firearm, three Glock switches, approximately 29 grams of suspected fentanyl pills and nine grams of a substance believed to be cocaine.
In addition to a Family Court Bench Warrant, Sheriff’s Deputies have charged Boyd with unlawful carry of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, three counts of unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.