In the ole days of horse and mule farming, folks weren’t able to get into town for business regularly. Many only had a wagon or buggy for transportation.
I remember the courthouse being closed on Wednesday afternoon but open for business every Saturday morning.
Saturday was mostly the only day country folks could come into Camden, Bishopville or Hartsville to conduct business. Most farm workers were paid for their labor on Saturday morning.
Coming to Bishopville at night in the 1950s and 60s, Main Street would be crowded with folks shopping, socializing and conducting their business.
Many times we could not walk down the sidewalk without moving out into the traffic lane.
I remember coming with my father to the courthouse and Treasurer Frank DesChamps cashing our check for change to pay laborers. The Treasurer’s Office most likely cashed more checks that the People’s Bank. There were always lots of folks in and out of the courthouse on Saturday morning.
These were the days when cotton was planted close to the rear of the courthouse.
Just the way it was for us country folks.