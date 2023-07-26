One of the more colorful characters to inhabit the area around Stinnett its early days was a wild-looking character known as Luke the Spook. He never shaved, bathed or got a haircut and it was claimed you could smell him for a mile against the wind. He lived with his pack of flea infested dogs in a tumble-down shack on the north bank of the Canadian river. Everyone said he not only slept in a pile with the dogs, but had the same disposition as his mongrel pack.
Luke the Spook never did an honest day's work in his life but lived from one handout to the next. If you didn't give him what he wanted, he’d come back and steal it. He'd steal just about anything to feed him and his dogs; chickens, pigs, cattle, watermelons, vegetables, fruit, and one time he was caught trying to steal a mule still hitched to a plow. In the days when doors were never locked, women knew better than to leave a pot of beans cooking on the stove or a pie cooling on a window sill if they expected to have it for dinner that night.
The same held true for clothing hung on the line to dry. Luke wasn't too particular about the size of stuff he stole and usually went around wearing pants six inches too short and shirts that hung to his knees. It got to the point where if someone lost or mislaid something, they’d rationalize it by saying that Luke the Spook took it.
One thing that you could say about Luke was that he could train his dogs to do just about anything. He and his dogs would come slinking into town without making a sound and then suddenly turn into a barking, snarling pack. If they happened to get into town without being noticed, they’d head directly for the grocery store where they’d chase the storekeeper and all his customers into a back room.
Then Luke would fill a couple of gunny sacks with whatever he wanted. When he was ready to leave, each dog would grab something and head back to the river with Luke at a dead run.
About the only place in town where Luke was welcome was the pool hall where all the town bums hung out. No one ever knew how Luke learned to play pool so well, but he had an uncanny skill with a pool cue. It was claimed that eight out of ten times, he could break the balls and run the table without missing a shot. Whenever a stranger who thought that he was pretty good at pool showed up some of the local bums would get him in a game, lose a few rounds and then offer to bet the stranger he couldn't beat Luke, who was usually sleeping under the porch with his dogs.
The poor sucker figured there was no way he could lose to a person like Luke, so he’d offer to cover all the bets. When enough money was on the line, they’d call Luke out and he’d clean the stranger’s clock good. After the sucker was gone, they’d split all the winnings with Luke.
Lucas Ayler was born just before midnight on Halloween night in 1900 and almost from the day of his birth, he lived with the nickname of Luke the Spook. It was never known whether it was his name, or that his mother and father were first cousins, or the moon was in the wrong phase the night he was born, but as he grew up he gave a whole new meaning to the term, worthless.
It was an accepted fact in those days that kids were given chores to do as soon as they were big enough to walk. The amount and complexity of the chores were usually more or less equal to their age and ability and while most would whine for a while they’d usually go ahead and do them but Luke was different. He would not do anything in the way of work even when his dad took a razor strap to his backside.
If ordered to do the simplest of tasks, he’d either run away for a few hours or mess up so badly it would’ve been better if they’d never made him do it in the first place. If he was sent to the barn to gather eggs, he would end up throwing them at the chickens and if they tried to make him bring in firewood, he’d more likely throw it through a window than carry it in the back door.
Not only did Luke try to avoid work, but he avoided school with equal determination. He might leave for school with his younger brothers and sisters, but seldom ever got there. As soon as he was out of sight of the house, he’d take their lunches away from them and head for the river where he’d spend the day fishing or sleeping.
About the only time Luke actually went to school was when it was so cold outside, he’d curl up behind the schoolhouse heater and go to sleep. By the time he was around twelve, all the other kids his age were so far ahead of him the teachers finally told his parents not to send him again.
Old man Ayler firmly believed in the Bible's admonition that sparing the rod would spoil the child and would lay in on Luke with a vengeance. The older he got, the harder his dad tried to beat the laziness out of him, but about all he got for his efforts was further rebellion.
His mother, in an effort to try to balance things out, would secretly do Luke's chores and let her husband think Luke had done them. By the time he was fourteen, things had gotten so bad his dad finally beat him almost senseless with a broom handle and told him to get out of the house and never came back.
Luke evidently took him at his word because he stuffed his clothes into an old pillow case, took all the dogs and moved into a vacant shack two miles up the river. His mother felt so sorry for him that after her husband went to sleep, she’d slip out of the house and take a pan of hot biscuits and pork chops or fried chicken to him.
In addition to being the laziest man around, he was also the town's worst braggart. If Luke wasn't fleecing somebody at the pool table, he was always bragging about something. His favorite subject was how smart his dogs were. If you were to believe him, every one of his mangy flea-bitten mutts was a genius of some sort. He claimed he could teach his dogs to do just about anything. One of his favorite stories was about the day he told his dogs to go catch rabbits for dinner. When they just stood there looking up at him, he realized that he hadn't told them how many he wanted.
One day a bunch of oilfield workers were at the pool hall and the subject got around to a new well that had come in just south of town. After Luke listened to them speculate how much oil would be found in the new field, he finally remarked that he’d known that a well drilled in that spot would be a gusher long before they set up the rig.
One of the workers who’d heard Luke's endless bragging asked him just how he knew there’d be oil at that spot. Luke replied, "Well, I have an old yellow dog named Clyde who can sniff the ground and tell you right away whether there’s oil under it or not."
The man roared with laughter at the very idea that a dog could tell if there was oil under the ground. He offered to bet Luke ten bucks that he couldn't tell him whether the well they’d just started drilling behind the pool hall would have oil or not. When Luke called the bet, several of his pool hall buddies also wanted to get in on it. They knew that Luke would never put money on anything that wasn't a sure thing. Within minutes, Shorty Braxton was holding a couple hundred dollars riding on the bet.
Luke called Clyde, who was sleeping under the snooker table, and the whole bunch went out the back door to the rig, which was pounding away. They’d just started drilling that morning and it was only down a couple hundred feet. When Luke ordered old Clyde to sniff, he stretched, yawned and began to sniff around the derrick. He wandered away from the rig a bit and all of a sudden started to bark and run in circles behind the hardware store. As they watched in amazement, he suddenly sat down and began to howl.
"According to Clyde, there's probably some oil over there where they’re drilling," said Luke, "but if they’d have drilled over there where he’s sitting, they'd have hit a sure gusher."
By this time, several other people had joined the crowd and one of them said, "I think he’s full of crap. There’s no way a dog can smell oil under the ground. Not that I believe him, but I just bought a forty- acre lease out west of town and plan to start drilling on it next week. Luke, tell you what; I'll give you twenty bucks if you’ll bring Clyde over to my place and tell me where to drill that well."
Luke took the wildcatter up on the offer and they all piled into their pickup trucks and headed for the lease. When they got there, Luke told the dog, "Clyde, go over there and sniff for oil."
Clyde began to sniff along the fence where he soon spooked out a big jack rabbit. He started to chase after it but a sharp whistle from Luke called him back. After Clyde had sniffed around a while without results the driller said, "I don't think that damn yellow dog can smell anything. I want my money back."
"Give him time, give him time." said Luke. "He's got to get the rabbit scent out of his nose first. It ain't easy to smell oil three thousand feet under the ground."
"I don't think he could smell it if it was three inches deep," said the driller. "Give me back my twenty bucks."
Suddenly Clyde began to trot faster, then started to bark with excitement. "I think he's getting onto something," said Luke.
All of a sudden, Clyde began to run in circles just as he’d done behind the hardware store, then sat down and began to howl. "Drill right there where he’s sitting and you'll have your gusher," said Luke.
The driller drove a wooden stake in the ground exactly where Clyde was sitting and ordered his drilling crew to set up the rig on that spot. Four weeks later, the well came in with a roar, blowing the blocks right off the top of the derrick and shooting a stream of oil two hundred feet into the sky. The headlines of the newspaper screamed, "GUSHER BLOWS IN. Oil Sniffing Dog Picks Location."
The price for a sniff job by Clyde quickly jumped from twenty to fifty and then a hundred dollars. Clyde was sniffing from morning to night. Some of the times he said yes and other times he’d say no. Within a few weeks, the demand for the services of Clyde's famous nose was so great the price for a sniff job jumped to a thousand dollars. Prices of leases skyrocketed or plunged according to Clyde's magic nose.
A couple shysters offered Luke a thousand dollars if he’d get Clyde to say there was oil under a lease they owned so they could sell it at a big profit. Luke refused and told everyone in town what they tried. They were lucky to get out of town without a coating of tar and feathers.
It wasn't long before Luke was hauling in more money than the people drilling wildcat wells in the locations picked by Clyde. In fact, anything would have been more than some of them were getting since several of the wells that Clyde sniffed were total dusters when the bits hit dolomite at the three-thousand-foot level. Anyone familiar with drilling knew that once you hit dolomite you might as well pull up because there’s not a drop of oil at that location.
Ugly rumors soon began to float around town as to Clyde's ability to sniff out oil. In fact, some drillers who’d sunk every cent they had or could beg, borrow or steal into dry holes were getting downright nasty. There was talk by some about filing fraud charges with the district attorney while others suggested introducing Luke to a rope and a tall tree.
The only thing that saved Luke and Clyde was the fact that wildcat oil drillers are eternally optimistic and will keep pouring good money after bad. One in particular, who’d hit the first gusher picked by Clyde, was ready to lay out the going price of a thousand dollars for Clyde to sniff out his new lease. He searched for Luke and Clyde all over town for a while then drove down to Luke's shack by the river. When he arrived, he found nothing but an empty cabin and a dozen hungry dogs.
When he returned to town and told of not finding Luke, most of the people around the pool hall were concerned that something terrible had happened to him. Sol Levits, who owned the town’s dry goods store, heard the rumors and mentioned that Luke had come in to town the day before and not only got a shave and a haircut, he’d even taken a bath. After he was all cleaned up and smelling good, he’d bought a new suit of clothes and a Derby hat at his place. Sol said Luke was carrying a suitcase full of money and paid in cash for his new clothes. He’d then left his filthy old rags in a pile and walked across the street to the bus station. The last time Sol had seen him, he was boarding the Trailways Bus headed due south.
Everyone who knew Luke was overjoyed at the news that he was alive and well somewhere, but also concerned that he’d actually taken a bath. They finally concluded that Luke had gone to such drastic measures so he could find himself a woman and would be back in a week or two. However, since he’d left Clyde behind, they could see no good reason a dog with a magic nose like his should go to waste. They rationalized that since he’d left Clyde at the shack, he could now be classed as a stray dog and open for use by anyone. They fairly jumped at the opportunity to make a little money off Clyde for themselves.
They went down to the shack and got Clyde, fed him good and took him out to the lease. It was a hot day and when they ordered him to go sniff, he wandered around for a while with his nose to the ground but soon came back, crawled under a pickup and went to sleep in the shade.
"You suppose there ain't no oil here at all?" asked one.
"Well, he sure don't act like there's any," said another. "Maybe his nose is just tired out from all the sniffing he's done recently," he suggested.
"No, there's bound to be some oil here," said the driller. "There’s good wells on all three sides and the geologist report’s say a big oil-bearing strata runs right across this property."
"Let's try him again," said one of the men as he dragged the dog out by a hind leg. "Clyde, go sniff," he ordered.
Clyde wandered off with his nose to the ground. Every now and then he’d stop and look back at them as if he expected something to happen, then go to sniffing some more. After about ten minutes, when the driller took off his hat to mop the sweat Clyde suddenly went into his act, running in circles and barking. When the driller put his hat back on, he sat down and began to howl.
"See there, he's done found oil!" shouted one of the men.
"I don't think so," said the driller as he called Clyde back. "I think I’ve just found the Panhandle's biggest scam."
They tried Clyde in two other locations, and he responded instantly to the hat trick each time. Every time it was taken off, he’d run in circles with his nose to the ground, and when it was put back on, he’d sit down and howl. The pool hall owner took pity on Clyde and took him in and fed him for several years until he was run over by a truck while crossing main street. Luke the Spook was never seen again.