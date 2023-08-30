ELLIOTT — Ernest Burrell “Ernie” Caughman, 68, husband of Pamela Hickman Caughman, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Prisma Health Tuomey.
Born Aug. 30, 1954, in Lee County, he was a son of the late Ernest Brown Caughman and the late Lila Hall Caughman. Ernie was a member of Elliott Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He retired as an officer with the South Carolina Department of Transportation. He was a Mason.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years; a son, Bryan Caughman (Day) of Sumter; three grandchildren, Winnie, Lyla, and Jayme; a sister, Carol Caughman Giado; and his beloved pet, Ivy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Caughman.
A funeral service was held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Baptist Church with the Rev. Sammy Thompson officiating. Burial followed in the St. Luke Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Mac Atkinson, Sloan Morris, Jerome Toney, David Atkinson, Robert Hickman, Bill Boyce, and Paul Newman Sr.
Honorary pallbearers were J.W. Altman, J.D. Coleman, Gene Altman, Lance DuBose, Brian Stewart, Jimmy Tidwell and Tommy Watts.
The family received friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the fellowship hall of Elliott Baptist Church and other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to Elliott Baptist Church, P.O. Box 117, Elliott, SC 29046.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.