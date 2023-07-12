The Lee County Arts Council would like to thank all of the wonderful members, sponsors and others who have donated, showing their support of the arts in Lee County. Your support ensures that the Arts Council can continue to give the community a venue and the opportunity to promote various art-related events at the Bishopville Opera House. Thank you again for your continued support of the arts.
July Sponsor a Day
The Bishopville Opera House July “Sponsor a Day” program participants are:
July 24 — in honor of Davis Kirkpatrick by Linda Butters
Thank you again for your support and concern for the arts in Lee County!
The Lee County Arts Council
Bishopville Opera House
P.O. Box 714
Bishopville, SC 29010
Phone: 803-484-5090