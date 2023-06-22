In an effort to reduce tax rates for all South Carolinians by eliminating two-thirds of the state's outdated special interest exemptions, State Senator Mike Fanning (D-Fairfield) introduced the Comprehensive Tax-Reform for Better Business and Communities Act (CTBBC) on June 19th.
"Our tax policy is outdated," Fanning said. "The current system isn't fiscally conservative because it handicaps small businesses and the middle class. If passed, South Carolina will boast some of the lowest tax rates in the country. Taxpayers will experience the immediate benefit of retaining more of their hard-earned money. Moreover, for the first time in our state's history, we will treat our small businesses, South Carolina small businesses, as well as we have treated large industries like Scout, BMW, and Boeing by permanently lowering tax rates for ALL South Carolinians!
“It is high time we reform our archaic tax code, which has remained unchanged since the 1940s, and it should be the top priority for the General Assembly and Governor McMaster."
South Carolina ranks 11th in the country in terms of tax rates but lags behind at 43rd in tax collections. This discrepancy can be attributed to one thing: special interests. Over the years, they have manipulated the state's tax code to their advantage, enacting exclusive tax exemptions that benefit their private interests at the expense of all South Carolinians.
The Act introduced by Senator Fanning preserves one-third of the necessary exemptions for essential businesses and quality-of-life items, such as food, drugs, and electricity. Additionally, the bill would eliminate double taxation within industries by exempting inputs and taxing outputs. If passed, the Act will immediately reduce the state's sales tax from six to four percent, with further reductions to possibly as low as three percent. The bill also includes a state income tax rate cut from 6.4% to 5.5%. Furthermore, the Act addresses the unintended consequences of Act 388 and provides local elected leaders with additional tools to achieve a better balance between tax rates for homes and businesses.
Highlights and Information on the Act
Property Taxes:
- Act 388 in 2006 disrupted the balance of South Carolina's tax structure, leaving the state with a wobbling two-legged stool instead of a three-legged one.
- Currently, businesses in South Carolina bear 48% of the state's property taxes, surpassing the national average of 33%.
- Second-home property taxes in many growing communities are 100-150% higher than primary residence taxes, compared to the typical 50% higher in most states.
Income Taxes:
- Under the leadership of Senate Finance Chairman Peeler, the General Assembly has already reduced the state's income tax rates from 7% to 6.5% and has the potential for further reductions to bring the rate down to 6%. However, these rates are still considered high and require further adjustments.
Sales Taxes:
- South Carolina currently has the 17th highest sales tax rate in the country at 6%, yet it only generates a little over $3 billion in revenue. The reason for this discrepancy is that the state exempts nearly $4 billion from taxes. This means that South Carolina's tax rates are twice as high as necessary because of the excessive exemptions. The beneficiaries of these exemptions are not the taxpayers who end up paying higher rates, but rather special interest groups.
- The list of exemptions in South Carolina is extensive, ranging from yachts (capped at $500) to exempting 70% of a portable toilet. Furthermore, South Carolina's tax code has not been updated to reflect the shift from an industrial economy to a service economy. Today, two-thirds of everything bought and sold in the state are services, yet the tax code still primarily focuses on goods.
- While South Carolina taxes 35 out of a possible 168 services, other states have adapted their tax codes to align with the service-based economy. For instance, Nebraska taxes 74 services, Florida taxes 64, Tennessee taxes 67, and West Virginia taxes 110. These states have achieved lower tax rates by broadening their tax base to include more services. In South Carolina, services such as cell phones, diapers, funerals, and photocopying are subject to sales tax; while services like dating, massages, pet grooming, jail bonding, telemarketing, and taxidermy remain untaxed.
By eliminating excessive exemptions and broadening the tax base to include more services, the bill seeks to reduce the tax burden on all South Carolinians and provide much-needed relief to small businesses. With the passage of CTBBC, South Carolina will have the opportunity to lower its tax rates significantly and create a fairer and more efficient tax system for the benefit of its citizens and economy.