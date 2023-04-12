(Part 4 of a 4-part series)
Last week we addressed five major points relating to wisdom or the lack thereof. This column concludes the series by considering four more points.
6. Unfor-
tunately, many parents/guardians wear blinders like those on a horse or mule. They see through rose-colored glasses, highlighting the desirable observations and deemphasizing the negative situations. To complicate the matter, adults typically are blithely unaware of the undesirable episodes. Imagine, for instance, your own childhood.
How often did you apprise your parents on your escapades, either large or small? Did they know about all the times you engaged in practices of which they would not have approved. There may also have been situations in which law enforcement agencies might have become involved — hijinks or pranks, as they are sometimes called. While a few of these situations might have been conducted without accomplices, most likely were with friends, even family members, who were not models of decorum. Your child may even have been a, or the, leader. One merely needs to read the newspaper or listen to the media to find abundant examples of so-called “good boys” dragged into bad-boy activities!
7. First-time misbehaviors are rarely first-time misbehaviors! When unaddressed, “little” episodes often become major episodes. For a fee, lawyers will often explain to a judge or jury or district attorney that the boy has never been in trouble before. Indeed, the episode being investigated was his first offense.
That suggests that the angel, well dressed and groomed as never before, was a model citizen who made one little mistake. That further suggests that the police were so effective and efficient that they solved every “crime.” Ergo, the situation was a one-time event justifying a withdrawal of the charges. Even when, in the case of a series of robberies, the “one time” actually was a host of times, some of which were not discovered.
In school, the boy accused of bullying some classmate is called on the carpet. Overlooked is the likelihood that he had been bullying for years and had a number of victims or perhaps the same victim numerous times. Yet it is his “first offense.”
8. Akin to the reluctance to do homework or chores around the house or in the yard is the parallel objection to applying for and accepting a part-time job. Having previously developed an antipathy toward a positive work ethic, he is unprepared to take the next step toward maturity by learning about the world of work (and time and money management as well as human relations beyond his peer group).
If parents provide food, clothing, shelter, technology gadgets, and wheels (plus gas and insurance), why should the youth exchange the good life for the drudgery of a job? From his perspective, that change would be the height of foolishness (the opposite of wisdom).
9. Perhaps one of the most undesirable effect of the Covid-19 pandemic is the discovery by many people — young and old — that going to work interferes with their lives. While there are cases of legitimate need to work at home (and I know a neighbor who religiously adheres to her work schedule), there are abundant opportunities for a goof-off to do the least possible since no one is aware of the cheating.
A second problem is the discovery that the government can serve as in loco parentis, providing a welcomed check for the willingly unemployed. Some clever souls have even discovered another way of beating the system: take a job, perform so miserably as to be fired, and then draw unemployment. While it “beats” working, it also send a message to young people that they should do the same. Thus, the problem, like the eight previous items, is transmitted to the next generation.
Finally, to circle around to the original topic of the series, your job as the parent or care giver is to create the circumstances that make it most likely for your child to succeed — at home, in the community, at school, in the workplace, and as part of a new family. If you take wise steps that your child can model and demonstrate his own wise approach to life, you will have done yourself and your family and your community a wonderful service.
Do not transfer your responsibilities to the school or the neighbors or the mass media or a host of others. Instead, train up that child in the way he should go…