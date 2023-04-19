“My friends, we should all love each other. It is God who makes us able to love other people. Everyone who loves other people has become a child of God. That person knows God. Anyone who does not love other people does not know God. We know this because God’s own nature is love. This is how God showed that he loves us: He sent his only Son to come and live in the world. He did that so that we could have true life with God because of his Son. This shows what love is: It is not that we have loved God, but that he loved us. He loved us so much that he sent his Son to save us from sin. He sent Jesus to die as a sacrifice, to take the punishment for our sins.”
1 John: 4:7-10 EASY
How many times have you heard that God loves you? Most have heard it numerous times in Bible study, Sunday school, church, etc. Have you ever considered what that really means? The way that God truly loves us is complete, genuine; it is love in spite of.
The love of God is not influenced by things around us. We don’t do anything to earn His love. God loved the world (that includes us) so much that He gave His only begotten son that we may have life abundantly. His love is everlasting and eternal. Even while we were still living in sin, Christ died for us. That’s love! Whether we feel His presence, His love still and will always surround us. His love protects us.
Just as we are loved by God, we should love each other. It’s because of God’s love, we are able to love one another. A person who fails to love, does not know God. God is love.
Prayer: God, we thank you for your love. We thank you for your Son. We thank you for loving us in spite of. We love you God. Thank you for loving us beyond our sins, faults, and mistakes. Thank you for helping us to love one another. In Jesus’ name, amen.