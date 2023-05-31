BISHOPVILLE — Lee County’s youngest students will soon have a new, state-of-art elementary school to attend, thanks to $42 million given to the district by the South Carolina Department of Education to replace and upgrade old facilities.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday on the site where the school will be built--with plenty of local dignitaries, teachers, district staff and students on hand. The elementary school will be located near Lee Central Middle and Lee Central High, creating a central campus for all of the county’s public school students.
“This is certainly a monumental occasion for us, an historical event,” Lee County Superintendent of Education Bernard McDaniel said in his opening remarks.
Lee County was one of six school districts in South Carolina that were recipients of the infrastructure funding for rural schools. McDaniel thanked the members of Lee County’s local legislative delegation — Sen. Gerald Malloy, Rep. Will Wheeler and Sen. Thomas McElveen — for their efforts in securing the funding. “Without their support, without their push in the legislative assembly, the funds would not be there,” McDaniel said. “We thank them for supporting the rural initiative statewide. We thank them for realizing and seeing the need that exists for rural public schools in South Carolina.”
The new school will consolidate the district’s existing elementary schools — Dennis Elementary, Lower Lee Elementary and West Lee Elementary — which are all more than 50 years old. “The elementary schools we currently have are very dated,” McDaniel said. “A lot of history there, but very dated and we can’t keep up with the infrastructure and technology that are needed to educate our children in those old buildings.”
He said the district is excited about the opportunity to construct a new school.
“All of those students will attend the new school together,” McDaniel said. “The central location of the school will benefit a lot of us in a lot of ways. From a parent’s perspective, if they have car riders and they have elementary, middle students, they can just take this road, drop the elementary off, hit the roundabout loop, and drop a middle school student off or if they are riding with an older sibling at the high school they again can do the same, so having everyone here together is just going to be great.”
Lee County Board of School Trustees secretary Lucretia Mack said a “state-of-the-art elementary school will provide for our youngest children in the county a facility that we all should be proud of.”
Principals of the district’s three existing elementary schools assisted in the unveiling of the architect’s rendering of the new school, which is designed for a population of 700 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
“We’ve been getting questions about where’s it going to be, what’s it going to look like, and then, right behind that, what’s the name of the school, who the personnel will be,” McDaniel said. “Everything is a process and this is where we are now — the groundbreaking, the unveiling. The next thing you’ll see is some dirt being moved. Then the really, really big celebration will be when we have the ribbon cutting.”
Chuck Saylors with M.B. Kahn Construction said his company is “excited to provide the Lee County community with the school they have expected and deserved for a long time. The students and teachers in your school system deserve a safe, quality learning environment where they can thrive and flourish. Your parents expect it; your community expects it and today’s the first step to delivering that goal and that dream for the students and families you represent.”
Tim Williams, architect with SSOE Group, said the elementary school prototype design “must be a good neighbor to the overall campus with the middle and high schools…It is designed to look similar to the middle school…I can also assure you this is a 21st century educational design that is fully secured. The main entrance will have a secure foyer with administration to the left to be able to observe that. That’s at the beginning of a very beautiful Main Street concept that goes through the building…At one end, you’re securing the building with administration and guidance and at the opposite end, you’re securing the building with the student resource officer.”
School board chair Queenie Boyd told those gathered for the ceremony that the new school is fully funded by the state, meaning “no tax increase for Lee County. I know that’s a blessing...Improvement and change is always good and welcome.”
Construction of the school, which has not yet been named, is expected to be completed in August 2024.