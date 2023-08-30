While I never knew my grandfather Foreman, from the stories I’ve heard, he must have been a very stern person who ruled the family with an iron hand and grabbed whatever was handy to give his kids a good thrashing.
Few of his ten kids stuck around home past the age of ten or fifteen before leaving. It seems rather strange now because just as his boys would get big enough to become helpful around the place, he’d make things so difficult for them they would leave.
The year was 1905 and my dad had just turned 13 when he and his father had their final falling out. My dad said that after his father went to sleep, he stuffed whatever he needed in a pillow case, took the best horse on the place and left home in the middle of the night. He, like most of his older siblings, never returned.
He sort of bounced around the country for a year or so before finding his way to where his older brother, George, was working as a cowboy for Chester Peek. Mr. Peek lived in the town of Panhandle but ran cattle on several small ranches scattered across the plains. One of his cow camps was about thirty miles to the east at a place called Poker Flats. There wasn’t much there except a windmill, a catch pasture and a half-dugout for hired hands to live in.
While the closest town was 30 miles away, there was a constant flow of people traveling by on a wagon trail that came out of the Oklahoma Territory, through Amarillo and on westward. The windmill acted as a sort of magnet that attracted folks traveling in either direction to stop and spend the night.
Furnishing the weary travelers with water was no problem. In those days people were much more obliging toward others in need, and simply would not refuse a request to “borrow” things they needed. Today, when someone asks to borrow something, we expect them to return it, but that was not the case in those days. Borrowing was a nice way of asking for something without calling it a gift.
First, they would approach the dugout and ask if they could camp near the windmill, followed by a request to turn their livestock loose in the catch pasture. There was plenty of water for everyone but before long, the extra load of stock grazing in the pasture would eat up all the grass and George and my dad would have to take down the barbed wire, pull up the posts and move the old fence to new grass for the stranger’s cattle.
As soon as the travelers had turned their stock loose in the pasture, unloaded their kids and set up camp, they would discover that they were out of matches, tobacco, sugar, salt, flour, lard, coffee and firewood and return to the dugout to “borrow” a little of it. Since Mr. Peek furnished all the supplies for the camp, George didn’t mind sharing with them if he had it. Even then, their generosity sometimes caused them to come up short of food and other supplies.
The biggest problem was firewood. There wasn’t a stick of wood anywhere near the camp so when they needed firewood, they had to ride about five miles, chop it up and haul it back on horseback. To a cowboy, chopping wood is one of those things he did not like to do.
