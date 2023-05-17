• The National Council of Negro Women, Lee County Section, will host the “In-Person and Virtual Historical Walk-a-Thon Footsteps of Dr. Bethune” 5K Walk on Saturday, May 20. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Park and Birth Site (or if virtual, your living room, treadmill, or even outside--be creative!). If you are participating virtually, please post photos on Facebook. Ages 2-6 years old are free; 7-18 years of age — $8; adult — $15. Make check or money order payable to and mail to: NCNW Lee County Section, P.O. Box 264, Bishopville, S.C. 29010 For more information, contact Ruby Gibbs-Williams, NCNW sponsorship chair, at 803-468-8340. You can also email leesection.ncnw@gmail.com
• The Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Park will be open for Bethune Cookman College tours on Friday, May 19 from 12 noon until 5 p.m. and on Saturday, May 20, from 12 noon until 5 p.m.
• Springhill Community Mayfest will be Saturday, May 20. Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Music, food, and games. Bounce House for kids. Chinese Auction. For more information, contact Wendy Parnell at 803-427-4578 or wlwparnell@yahoo.com
• Derek Smith, author of “Bloody Savannah,” will be at the Lee County Library on Thursday, May 25, at 2 p.m. to talk about his new book about his time as a crime reporter in Savannah, Georgia. Everyone is invited.