Chester County Councilman John Agee regularly reports to the town councils in his constituency on issues in the county that might affect them. At the August meeting, he had growth issues on his mind.
Agee exhibited a recent article about the growth in Pageland, which he said was just as applicable to the growth in Chester County, especially around the Richburg area. That growth can bring all sorts of issues that may affect the county, Agee said.
As a retired firefighter, Agee has been following closely the news on the Maui wildfires.
As a county councilman with several planned developments in his district, setbacks and the distances between houses in those approved developments and the ones still in the works is something he has been considering.
“I talked previously with Town Attorney Bill Marion about front-loading and side-loading garages in houses. Some of the recent developments have front-loading garages, where the garage is on the front side of the house; side-loading means the garage is on the side of the house, and (there is more space between the houses in the development.) What does that have to do with anything? If you watched the wildfires in Hawaii the other day, you see all of those houses that are built right on top of each other. It was devastating.
“If you watched the news the other day, there was a fire at Kill Devil Hills, N.C. where three houses burned up. You can’t build these houses on top of each other, because when you have a fire, and it gets some wind behind it, (the fire quickly jumps from house to house),” Agee said.
He hopes Chester County Council will hold a workshop and see if the planning and zoning ordinances allow for a change in the specification of how close houses in a development can be.
“I don’t know how that would all wash out because it would take four people (on council) to vote for a change, but after watching what happened in Hawaii and what happened at Kill devil Hills, I’m not got to vote for any development where the houses are all jammed up together,” the councilman declared.
Agee is also asking for discussion about a change in the provisions of the planning and zoning ordinances that allowed the county Zoning Board of Appeals to override the decision of Chester County Council to deny zoning change and allow some planned developments, he said.
He said he hopes the county will discuss these growth issues in an upcoming workshop.