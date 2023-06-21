• The Lee County Council on Aging Board of Directors presents the annual Board Banquet on Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m. at Chappell Park Gymnasium. The speaker will be Lee County native Connie Munn, who is state director of the South Carolina Department on Aging. Tickets for this event are $25 and can be purchased at the Council on Aging, 51 Wilkinson Road, Bishopville.
• The Swearing In Ceremony for Mayor and members of Bishopville City Council will be held on Thursday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Colclough Building, 109 E. Church St.
• The Lee County Developmental Disabilities Foundation Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. prior to the annual meeting of Lee County Disabilities and Special Needs Board at 4 p.m. on June 28. If you would like to attend this meeting and need information or assistance, please call 803-484-9473 ext. 229.
• Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 24. That’s the day of the Lizard Man Stomp in downtown Bishopville! There will be a parade, food trucks, games for children, arts and crafts, music, line dancing, face painting and more! Parade begins at 10 a.m.
• Everyone is cordially invited to an Open House to tour recent updates to the South Carolina Cotton Museum on Sunday, June 25 from 2-5 p.m. Experience exhibits featuring the history of cotton, from plant to finished product throughout more than 200 years of South Carolina history.
• The public is invited to a Meet & Greet for Lee County Treasurer Elect Shirley C. Dixon on Saturday, July 1 from 12 noon until 1 p.m. at Chappell Park, 397 Chappell Dr., Bishopville.