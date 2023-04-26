April 26, 2023 Edition. 119th Year , NO. 17
Gee Whetsel is editing the issue and can be reached at 803-229-7603, cwhetsel@ftc-i.net
Dale Morefield is also available for questions at 704-562-5447, dmorefield@theej.com
Notes:
NO OBITS THIS WEEK.
Church page turned out to have a lot less room than normal so I moved one column that should have gone on that page to A9.
Should be good bit of room for jumps on A4. If I have too much stuff, you can hold the police blotter (A3), Duke Energy article (A3).
Stories on the inside pages can be moved around to other pages if needed to fit spaces or to use color. Thanks, Gee
A1:
LEENWS-04-26-23 LIZARD MAN TO RETURN TO BISHOPVILLE
LEENWS-04-26-23 LIONS CLUB SELLING ONIONS
LEENWS-04-26-23 HUBCAP GARDEN WITH PHOTOS
LEENWS-04-26-23 EARLY VOTING BEGINS
LEENWS-04-26-23 WHAT'S HAPPENING IN LEE COUNTY
LEENWS-04-26-23 SKYBOX PHOTO
--
A2: NEWS
LEENWS-04-26-23 DR. CULYER COLUMN WITH MUG
LEENWS-04-26-23 SMITH'S ARTWORK ON DISPLAY
LEENWS-04-26-23 CITY CHOOSES CONSTRUCTION FIRM
LEENWS-04-26-23 1890 EXPLORERS SUMMER CAMP
--
A3: NEWS
LEENWS-04-26-23 SPRUCING UP MERCI TRAIN STAND ALONE COLLECTION
LEENWS-04-26-23 MIDLAND GIVES STAND ALONE
LEENWS-04-26-23 POLICE BLOTTER
LEENWS-04-26-23 DUKE ENERGY PRESS RELEASE
--
A4: OPINION WITH STAFF BOX
LEENWS-04-26-23 GOOD OLE DAYS WITH MUG
LEENWS-04-26-23 WILL PELLMAN COLUMN
ROOM FOR JUMPS
--
A5: KIDS PAGE
--
A6: FOOD PAGE
--
A7: CLASSIFIEDS
--
A8: CHURCH PAGE
LEENWS-04-26-23 DR. CLAY SMITH COLUMN AND MUG
LEENWS-04-26-23 CHURCH NEWS BLURB
--
A9: NEWS
LEENWS-04-26-23 LEE COUNTY LIBRARY WITH ART
LEENWS-04-26-23 LOCAL STUDENTS ATTEND SUMMIT COLLECTION
LEENWS-04-26-23 REV. JOHNSON COLUMN
ROOM FOR JUMPS
--
A10: NEWS
LEENWS-04-26-23 CARNIVAL OF READING COLLECTION
MAY BE ROOM FOR JUMPS