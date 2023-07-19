St. Paul United Methodist Church, 16 Clarence McFadden Rd., Lynchburg, will hold its annual Homecoming Celebration on Sunday, July 23, beginning at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited.
The community is invited to help us lift up songs and praises unto the Lord. The Unity Voices of One Step Ministries will celebrate their 10th year anniversary on Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m. Elder Keishan Scott will be the guest speaker. Various choirs have been invited to participate. Come, let’s bless the Lord together! One Step Ministries is located at 125 S. Nettles St. The Rev. Sheila Neal is pastor.
Vacation Bible School will be held at Bishopville Presbyterian Church July 30 through August 1.