Editor’s Note: Results of the May 9 municipal election came in too late for this edition of the Observer. You can find results of the mayor and six council seat races at scvotes.org We will also run those results in next week’s Lee County Observer.
BISHOPVILLE — Voters inside the city limits went to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the Bishopville municipal election.
Lee County Voter Registration and Elections Office Director Stan Barnhill said early voting, which ended Friday, was light. “As of Thursday, we’d have 174 people vote early at the Lee County Voter Registration and Elections Office,” he said.
Barnhill said there are 2,030 registered voters in the city limits who were eligible to vote in the nonpartisan general election for mayor and six seats on city council.
The mayor’s race pitted incumbent Grady Brown Sr. against Luke Giddings. Brown, 78, was seeking his second term as Bishopville’s mayor while Giddings, 20, was making his first run for public office.
The following incumbent city council members were seeking re-election: Edward Byrd, Wayne Hancock, Shirley Hill, Gloria Lewis and Retta Tindal. In addition, Belinda Hay, Jim Jeko Sr., Keishan Scott and Anderia Quan Wilson were also on the ballot.