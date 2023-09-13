BISHOPVILLE — Lee County native Sandra Gamble has written her third book in three years, this one entitled “Give Up! To Glow,” a motivational book geared towards inspiring women to release certain things in order to win personally, professionally and spiritually! “The book consists of six things we need to ‘give up to glow,’ ” Gamble says. “We need to give up perfect timing because there will never be a ‘perfect’ time. You’ve got to seize the moment and work on your dreams.”
Women need to “Give Up Age,” she says. “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are? It’s never too late to dream a new dream.”
Give Up Comparison because “comparison is a joy stealer,” Gamble says. “What a beautiful thing to just be you! You are enough and you have everything you need to walk out your destiny.”
It’s okay to “Give Up People,” as well, she says. “It’s perfectly okay to outgrow people,” Gamble said. “At every bus stop somebody has to get off.”
Give Up Your Past. “Revisit your past but don’t reside there,” she says. “Don’t allow your negative past to rob you of your future.”
And finally, Give Up Fear. “Fear is ‘False Evidence Appearing Real,” Gamble writes. “Feel fear but don’t give in to fear--do it afraid!”
Gamble will be signing copies of her book at the Lee County Library on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.