BISHOPVILLE — The Good Samaritans for All People, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Lee County that provides food, furniture, clothing and toys for those in need throughout the year, recently held a giveaway designed to help feed youngsters during the summer months when school is not in session.
Rev. Eddie Thomas is the founder of the Good Samaritans. “Each summer, just after school is out, we hold our food distribution event,” he said. The purpose of this particular giveaway is to make breakfast and sandwich foods available to children who suddenly find themselves without the regular meals provided at school, he said.
“We distribute, at no charge, dry cereals, packaged muffins, single size juices, and also items like peanut butter and jelly that children can make into sandwiches,” Thomas said. “This type of food is needed because often these children are alone and should not try to operate kitchen stoves/ovens. They can prepare everything that we provide for a long period of the summer without supervision.”
This year’s summer food distribution giveaway was held on June 10 at the old Bishopville High School gym on North Main Street and served almost 300 families.
Thanks to a “very generous donor,” new clothing and shoes were also given out to children and some adults, Thomas said. “In addition, the local McDonald’s provided coupons for certain food items that we distributed to local families.”
More than 20 volunteers, including some from local churches, assisted with the giveaway.
For nearly 30 years, the Good Samaritans has been serving the needy in Lee, Sumter, Clarendon, Kershaw, Darlington and other counties, thanks to community supporters and volunteers.
Thomas and his wife Corine started the organization more than three decades ago when a woman with young children came to him and his wife for help near Christmas. “She could not afford gifts for the children for Christmas,” Eddie Thomas recalls. “There was no money for food or proper clothing for the family, let alone Christmas gifts.”
The Thomas’ took their own Christmas money and bought gifts for the family, taking them shopping for clothing and food, as well. That was the beginning for Good Samaritans for All People as Thomas realized there were many families in need, and not just around the holidays.
Over the years, the organization has grown and garnered support from local businesses, organizations, churches and individuals. Good Samaritans receive donations from local citizens in the Bishopville, Hartsville and Sumter areas. The organization helps people in need with Christmas gifts, school supplies, furniture, clothing, food and more.