The Lee County Arts Council would like to thank all the wonderful members, sponsors and all others who have donated and for showing their support of the arts in Lee County. Your support insures that the Lee County Arts Council can continue to give the community a venue and the opportunity to promote various art-related events at the Bishopville Opera House. Thank you again for your continuous support of the arts.
The Bishopville Opera House September “Sponsor a Day” program participants are:
Sept. 12 — in memory of Barbara H. Elmore by Vicki Crainshaw
Sept. 14 — in memory of T. Bruce Smith by Dorothy Smith
The Lee County Arts Council, Bishopville Opera House, PO Box 714, Bishopville, SC 29010; Phone: 803-484-5090.