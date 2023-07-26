BISHOPVILLE — It’s been nearly three months since 64-year-old Willis “Benji” Frierson went missing, last seen near the Shell Gas Station in Bishopville on May 1. That’s more than 80 days and nights his family has been waiting and wondering about what happened to their loved one.
They don’t want the public to forget and stop looking for their father, say brothers Marquez and Jarrick Cain. The Bishopville Police Department has purchased new large posters with Frierson’s photo on them and they are going up around town, the brothers add.
“We believe somebody out there knows something and we need them to do the right thing,” says Marquez Cain.
They’re asking local businesses if they can put up the new posters in places where they will be seen so people don’t forget a hurting family is still looking for answers in the disappearance of their loved one.
Bishopville Police Chief J.D. Dellinger said Frierson’s disappearance is still being investigated actively by his department. He said a few days before Frierson’s disappearance, there was an incident involving Frierson and a friend and police escorted Frierson from the friend’s home.
Dellinger said Frierson was well known around town and had his own routine of visiting stores and friends every day. He was last seen on May 1, making his usual stops, Dellinger said. A some point on that day, he went missing.
The brothers say their father was a “happy go lucky fellow” who was well known in town.
“Pretty much everybody knows him in Bishopville,” Jarrick says. “He was no stranger to anyone in town, that’s for sure.”
Marquez said his father had worked as a brick mason, “loved to laugh and cut up with everybody he talked to, and it’s no secret he was quite the ladies’ man. One minute you might see him walking around town. A few minutes later, you’d see him driving a car and then 10 minutes later, you’d see him riding a bicycle. He didn’t sit still.”
The brothers don’t believe their father would have just left town without telling anyone and say he had no significant health issues that would have played a part in his disappearance. “He wasn’t doing any out-of-town work anymore,” Jarrick says. “He was pretty much just doing odds and ends jobs around town here. He used to travel a lot but it’s been 10 or more years since he’s done that.”
Plus, with all the exposure his disappearance has gotten, the brothers say “if he were alive and saw his picture on TV, he’d be in touch because he wouldn’t like that kind of attention. He would have shown up by now.”
Both say they haven’t heard much lately but rumors spread in small towns. “Most people who approach us, tell us it was probably one of his closest acquaintances and could be foul play,” Marquez says. “I hope I’m wrong but that’s how I feel, too.”
Both thank Chief Dellinger and his officers for the work they’ve done on the case.
“From Day One, we’ve been working closely with the Bishopville Police Department,” Marquez said. “Chief Dellinger has been keeping us abreast of everything he has going on with the case. We’ve gotten very strong support from the chief and his department.”
Law enforcement has conducted foot and ATV searches of the areas where they thought Frierson might have been. “They’ve used cadaver dogs, drones, put up posters; they’ve used social media to get the word out,” he said. “Family members got together and searched as well.”
Marquez says the local community and businesses “have been great. People have been reaching out to support us with kind words and prayers. The police chief has been doing a good job; he will call us two or three times a week, just letting us know where’s he at with this. We appreciate that greatly.”
Jarrick agrees and says the community as a whole has supported the family. “So many people have reached out to us personally,” he said. “And we’re grateful to all the businesses that have allowed us to put up missing posters in their windows.”
The family is offering a reward for any information that leads to finding Frierson. Anyone with any information they believe will help in the investigation is urged to call the Bishopville Police Department at 803-484-5309.
Waiting, wondering and not knowing what happened to their father is painful, the brothers say. “There’s no closure,” Marquez said. “If you have a death, at least you know you’ve got to prepare for a funeral but right now you don’t know if he’s dead or alive. The way things are looking, it leads you to think he’s probably dead but you just don’t know where to look. For me, personally, I trust in God that he will be revealed, dead or alive, one way or another.”