At some point, the school representative for the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) notified me that I needed to join the organization. Since I was barely above pauperhood, I declined. She made it clear that EVERYONE had to join to keep his job; the district always had 100% membership. Whether or not that was really true, I do not know. However, I joined.
Several other memories relate to out-of-class situations. They are noted in random order. One was a presentation to the Lutheran Church ladies. Someone must have suggested that I speak to them. (Apparently they were desperate.)
I gathered samples of my students’ work, marched myself one evening to the church, and made a total flop of a presentation. Even some ladies who generously might have given me credit as a teacher would never have recommended me as a speaker. There obviously was no need for me to engage a booking agent!
It was several years later before I made the next presentation, this time to the Methodist Church ladies. Miss Averitt had orchestrated that talk and suggested that my presentation be on the United Nations. While there was no likelihood of a standing ovation, at least nobody left or fell asleep.
One afternoon Mr. Bob Maner, an insurance agent, came to my room and invited me to join the Lions Club. The very thought of being surrounded by important people was enough to elevate my blood pressure to A-fib level. I thanked him kindly but declared that my intention was to spend all of my time trying to do a good teaching job. He might have been as relieved as I was.
Five years later the organization gave me its Distinguished Service Award as Young Man of the Year. I was flabbergasted; surely no recipient ever was less well known in the community. The recognition was a nice bookend to the Young Lion award I had received in my home town as a junior in high school. That one was a result of my serving two Cub Scout dens under the leadership of den mothers. Once again, I was not well known in the community and was not outstanding in the school, either.
I did, however, accept one position. Mrs. Thomason was a member of the Presbyterian Church, and I dutifully attended with her. Although I didn’t know anyone else, the minister’s wife was a high school teacher, and we had been thrown together in a few faculty meetings. Thus, I found myself being asked to teach the class of middle grade boys. That was easy enough and yielded an unanticipated benefit when some malicious verbal arsonist contacted my superintendent, informing him that I was an atheist.
My protector (Mr. Barnes) called me into his office, closed the door, and told me what he had heard. I was both aghast and indignant, pointing out that I had been a Christian since age 13, had served as a teacher in Vacation Bible School with intermediate-level children, been a counselor at Fruitland Baptist Assembly (a summer camp), and currently taught the middle school boys at church. He could check with the minister’s wife, a science teacher who was on the faculty at our school. Moreover, he could ask Miss Easterling, the Bible teacher. She knew I always sat in her classes rather than leave to take a break.
I was not an atheist and never had been. Probably greatly relieved, Mr. Barnes was totally supportive and declared he would squelch the rumor. I never heard anything else about it and have no idea what was the verbal arsonist’s motivation for the unfounded accusation.
Since I did not own a car and was not independently wealthy, my parents probably had picked me up at Boone, taken me home for Thanksgiving, and delivered me to Kings Mountain the day before I started teaching. They probably picked me up at Christmas.
I know that I stayed in town at Easter because Mrs. Thomason and I attended the Sunrise Service held in the cemetery behind her home. A laundry several blocks away washed my clothes and ironed my shirts. I must have looked like Santa Claus walking down the street with my laundry bag slung over my shoulder.
The only faculty meetings I remember involved my requests to allow my students to enter school early so I could help them prepare for the day’s activities. Mr. Jaynes had told me that I was already helping them after school, and that should be sufficient. I politely disagreed, saying students were fresher in the morning than in the afternoon. Moreover, when they arrived one by one instead of as a mob, it was easier to get them on task.
He put the proposal to a vote, which was something like 22-1 opposed to the idea. Obviously the rest of the faculty had a different way of using that time.
Either at the same meeting or the next one, I proposed that students be allowed to enter class early only if the teacher approved. That vote sailed through without significant opposition. Maybe that is the point at which the minister’s wife became aware of my existence. (Mr. Jaynes could hardly object to the early entrance of willing students or my helping children after school. However, he made it clear that I was responsible for assuring that no one wandered throughout the building and that every student left in the afternoon before I did. Not a problem.) They weren’t interested in competing for a Guinness Book record.
Sometimes I heard people say “TGIF” (Thank God it’s Friday.) I always looked forward to Monday and “my children.” Early in the school year, I had made the conscious decision to teach 50 years (I certainly never thought about 63 years!) and had even told my parents of my intention.
As June approached, I must have been alone in wanting time to stand still. The last day was really difficult because I had to give up the girls and boys who had become my children. That afternoon, all of us were watching the clock — but for different reasons. The final bell rang, the students left, merrily, I suppose.
I closed the door, put my head on my desk, and wept. A few minutes later, Andy, who had entered by the window on my first day as a teacher, returned to the room (this time via the door) for some reason I no longer remember. “Why are you crying?” he asked.
“I just miss all of you,” I replied. Although he was over-aged, he still was too young to understand. Only a (first-year) teacher could.
That was the only year that I dismissed my students on the final day of class. I discovered a much more satisfactory method the following year.