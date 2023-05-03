BISHOPVILLE — Mizpah Baptist Church, located on Jamestown Road, will hold a special celebration on Sunday, May 7.
In observance of the church’s 125th anniversary, the congregation will open a time capsule that was buried on the grounds 25 years ago, in 1997, which was the anniversary of Mizpah’s 100th year.
Anyone who was present at the burial of the time capsule, placed something in the capsule, or has or had family who might have placed something inside, is invited to come and share in this event.
Janice Atkinson is the church’s historian.
“In 1997, my dad was the historian,” she said.
“He and some others built a really sturdy time capsule out of heavy PVC pipe.
“The congregation put all kinds of things inside and then they sealed it up really well.”
Each item was placed in a separate plastic bag then wrapped again in a trash bag so it would be doubly protected, Atkinson said.
“I know there are letters and other memorabilia that was put in there by different families in the church,” she said.
“Some of those folks are no longer with us but we’d love to have any of their family members present when we open the capsule.”
The time capsule has already been dug up from its resting place and is in good shape, Atkinson said.
“We actually had to use my husband’s truck to pull it up out of the ground,” she said.
“We can’t wait to see what all is inside.”
Everyone connected to the time capsule — whether directly or indirectly through family — is invited to come out to Mizpah Church on Sunday, May 7 for a short service followed by the time capsule reveal and then dinner on the grounds.
“It should be a great day,” Atkinson said.