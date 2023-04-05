• Coffee & Conversations with Lee County Department of Special Needs Board Executive Director Wendy Parnell on April 6 at 8:30 a.m. at the Lee County Library on Main Street! Everyone is invited and encouraged to come out and enjoy a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and chat with Wendy!
• American Legion Unit 29 Auxiliary will hold a chicken bog plate sale on April 15 at the S.C. Cotton Museum from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Plates will be $10 each and if 10 or more are ordered, delivery will be available. All proceeds will go to support Lee County veterans.
• The Lee County GOP will meet Thursday April 20, 7 p.m. at the South Carolina Cotton Museum for the 2023 County Convention. All those elected as precinct delegates will be eligible to elect county officers. All interested Lee County Republicans are encouraged to attend.
• The National Council of Negro Women, Lee County Section, invites you to attend their annual Harambee Recognition Program, which will be held on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. at the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Memorial Park & Birth Site. Individuals from the community in the areas of religion, civic, education, students with high academic standards and a member of the organization will be recognized for their dedication and achievements. The speaker for the event will be Minister Omeka Benjamin of the Tabernacle of Champions. A donation of $5 will be appreciated.
• Save the date! Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. until at the old Bishopville High School football field, 123 East College St.