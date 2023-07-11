Charles Edward “Ed” Walden Jr. of Camden, S.C., passed peacefully on July 5, 2023, at Penick Village in Southern Pines, N.C.
Ed was born Dec. 16, 1926, in Scottsburg, Va., to the late Charles and Florence Walden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Forbes Walden, to whom he was married for 65 years; and by three sisters, Puckette W. Wooten, Grey W. Ritchie, and Evelyn W. McDaniel.
Ed joined the Army Air Corp in the waning days of WWII, preparing for a Pacific deployment shortly before the war ended. He spent much of his service in Panama as a B-17 airplane mechanic before leaving service and entering college at N.C. State University. After graduation, he joined DuPont as a chemical engineer. Ed and Nell lived in several locations including a few years overseas in Holland before finally settling in Camden, S.C., in 1967.
Ed loved his work, but always had time for fun and learning new skills in his off time. Ed and Nell had a small lake house at Lake Wateree, where they were known for their great parties and celebrations throughout the late 1970s and 1980s.
He received his private pilot’s license in the 1970s and eventually owned and flew a beautiful Cessna Skyhawk, making many trips for sightseeing, snow skiing, and visiting friends.
Ed was a natural musician who started playing an acoustic guitar as a young boy in Virginia. Through the years, he added bass guitar to his musical repertoire. He even taught himself to play keyboard late in life and added that to his list of performance instruments.
In 1985, Ed experienced a health scare, and decided to retire from DuPont. From that point on, Ed proceeded to live a retirement life that most would dream of. His ability as a bass player got him invited to join many different bands, playing everything from country and blue-grass to rock. Oh, the stories Ed would tell about his Rock-a-Billy days playing in Columbia and Myrtle Beach.
Ed was always a good wood-worker and painter, having an eye for details and the ability to sketch like an architect. He created pen and ink sketches of Camden’s historic buildings and made beautiful stone tables which many family members and friends have in their homes.
Ed and Nell never had children, but they had close family and friends. Ed is survived by his brother, Sam C. Walden of Southern Pines, N.C.; his sister, Lany W. McDonald of Raleigh, N.C.; and was close to his nephew Stamp Walden and wife, Laura, of Southern Pines.
Ed enjoyed his men’s breakfast group that hung out every morning at the Books on Broad Coffee Shop in Camden, talking mostly about nothing while appreciating a pretty woman that might walk by.
The family would like to give special thanks to Judy McMillian, his long-time Camden caregiver, along with Penick Village and Amedisys Hospice for providing such good care in the last year and final days of his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed’s memory to Amedisys Hospice at the following address: Amedisys Inc., ATTN: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines, N.C.
July 11, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.