The following recent activity was reported by the Bishopville Police Department.
• A 19-year-old Blackpond Road man was cited for simple possession of marijuana on Feb. 21 after officers stopped his vehicle at a safety checkpoint on East College and Davis streets.
• Police responded to a possible home invasion on Levy Street on Feb. 16 and after clearing that residence, officers heard several shots fired from an unknown location in the city. It was determined the shots were fired on Durant Street where officers made contact with a 23-year-old male who eventually admitted to firing a gun. The gun was confiscated.
• A Bradley Avenue man reported on Feb. 1 that he was the victim of credit card fraud.
• Officers responded to St. Charles Road on Feb. 11 in reference to a stolen vehicle. The vehicle had been left at a residence on Hansel Street in Bishopville since October of 2022 because of a broken rear axle.
• Officers were dispatched to Scarborough Street on Feb. 12 in reference to a verbal argument between a mother and son. The son said the mother was upset because he was disciplining his children; the mother said the son was not going to yell inside her house.
• Officers responded to North Lee Street on Feb. 10 in reference to someone hearing five or six gunshots close to his house. The complainant discovered spent shell casings near his home the next day
• Officers were dispatched to Harlem Street on Feb. 13 in reference to a woman threatening her daughter with an ice pick after they got into an argument about one not getting a Covid-19 vaccination.
• Officers assisted SLED and Richland County Sheriff’s deputies on Feb. 14 with an arrest warrant on a North Heyward Street man for violating an order of protection. The subject was arrested without incident.
• Officers were dispatched to Dollar General on South Main Street on Feb. 14 in reference to a subject shoplifting several cases of beer.
• A Muldrow Street woman reported on Feb. 10 that a suspicious white male driving a Cadillac has been following her son as he walked home on multiple occasions. The complainant said the subject has tried to entice the child into his car and the child ran away. The complainant was able to get the subject’s license plate number and police were able to identify the suspect.
• Officers responded to Scarborough Street on Feb. 13 in reference to some unknown person dumping pine straw and household garbage onto an empty lot at the intersection of Wilson and Scarborough streets.
• Officers responded to the intersection of South Calhoun and Law streets on Feb. 16 in reference to a vehicle damaged by a manhole cover.
• Officers were dispatched to West Council Street on Feb. 17 in reference to simple assault. The victim said she was standing in the backlot area when her ex-boyfriend and she got into a argument and the subject slapped the victim on the left side of the face.
• A Dalzell woman reported the theft of a handgun on Feb. 13. Sheriff’s deputies recovered the gun and returned it to the victim, who said the subject stole more of her property, including her Iphone and four pairs of Jordan shoes.
• A Lamar woman reported on Feb. 17 that someone stole her wallet while she was having drinks at an East Council Street bar.
• Officers responded to Munnerlyn Street on Feb. 21 in reference to a man being assaulted by his son.
• Officers were dispatched to Piggly Wiggly on Feb. 21 in reference to a 60-year-old male harassing customers. The subject was placed on trespass notice.
• Officers were dispatched to Law Street on Feb. 22 in reference to someone damaging metal window screens on two windows of a residence.
• Officers were dispatched to Alexander Street on Feb. 26 in reference to vandalism. The victim said her home camera system showed her child’s father doing something to her car then removing and taking the camera.
• Officers were dispatched to a South Lee Street apartment complex on Feb. 24 in reference to someone throwing a large rock through a glass door, breaking the entire glass portion of the door of an unoccupied apartment.